Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Research Report by Component, by Search Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Research Report by Component (Hardware and Software), by Search Type (Latent Print to Latent Print Search and Tenprint to Tenprint Search), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Research Report by Component, by Search Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05913310/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market is expected to grow from USD 5,674.47 Million in 2019 to USD 14,240.61 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market is expected to grow from EUR 5,066.64 Million in 2019 to EUR 12,486.43 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market is expected to grow from GBP 4,446.81 Million in 2019 to GBP 11,100.47 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market is expected to grow from JPY 618,563.44 Million in 2019 to JPY 1,519,833.94 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market is expected to grow from AUD 8,163.90 Million in 2019 to AUD 20,679.25 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Automated Fingerprint Identification System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Software is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Component, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware further studied across Displays, Fingerprint Input Modules, Microprocessors/Microcontrollers, and Sensors. The Software further studied across Database Fingerprints and Matchers. The Hardware commanded the largest size in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Tenprint to Tenprint Search is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Search Type, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market studied across Latent Print to Latent Print Search and Tenprint to Tenprint Search. The Tenprint to Tenprint Search commanded the largest size in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Government is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Application, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market studied across Banking & Finance, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Institutional, and Transportation. The Institutional commanded the largest size in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Government is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Geography, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market including Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, HID Global Corporation by Assa Abloy AB, Id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Innovatrics, M2SYS Technology, Maxar Technologies Inc., NEC Corporation, Neurotechnology, Papillon Systems, Sonda Technologies Ltd., Suprema, Inc., and Thales S.A..

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:
The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05913310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


