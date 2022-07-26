Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is fragmented. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market report covers the following areas:

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) Market, including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Daifuku Co. Ltd. - The company offers an extensive range of products such as chain conveyor type, roller conveyor type, fork type, tunnel tow type, and front tow type AGVs, among others.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers a line of products such as Racrew, a compact and low-floor automated guided vehicle.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as Robotic Reach Truck, Robotic Pallet Truck, Counterbalanced Stacker, and Robotic Tow Tractor, among others.

John Bean Technologies Corp. - The company offers a line of products such as counterbalance, forkover, outrigger, narrow aisle, and reach-type forked AGVs, among others.

KION GROUP AG - The company offers a line of products with resemblance to Wall-E and R2D2 through its subsidiary Dematic.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated guided vehicle (AGV) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated guided vehicle (AGV) market vendors

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.43 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

