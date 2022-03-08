U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2029; Growing Automation in Material Handling Process to Fuel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated guided vehicle market size is anticipated to hit USD 4.11 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of automation in the material handling process is likely to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Automated Guided Vehicle Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 2 billion in 2021 and USD 2.17 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the rising development of Industry 4.0 warehouses for robots and the growing deployment of Industry 4.0 technology due to increasing shift of conventional industrial facilities to highly efficient, smart, and networked, automated facilities are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-market-101966

Companies Profiled in the Market Players-

  • Oceaneering International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Toyota Advanced Logistics (Japan)

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • KION GROUP AG (Germany)

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (U.S.)

  • JBT (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (U.S.)

  • Crown Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

  • Seegrid Corporation (U.S.)

  • E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

  • HIT Robot Group (China)

  • Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

  • Bastian Solutions, Inc., (U.S.)

  • Dematic (U.S.)

  • BALYO (France)

  • KMH Fleet Solutions (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Slightly Impacted the Market
The market for automated guided vehicles experienced a limited impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The production gap incurred due to the imposition of strict lockdowns and curfews has affected the market growth. Financial crunches, labor scarcity, and substantial layoffs have resulted in low demand for automated guided vehicles. However, efficacious vaccines have resulted in the market’s stabilization. Further, the market is projected to exhibit striking growth in the coming years.

Segments-

Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry, and Region are Studied
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into automated forklift trucks, tow vehicles, assembly line vehicles, underride/tunneling vehicles, and others (unit load carriers). On the basis of navigation technology, the market is fragmented into laser-guided, magnetic-guided, vision-guided, and others (wire-guided). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transportation & distribution, storage & assembly, and packaging. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into e-commerce, food & beverage, automotive, and others (healthcare). Geographically, the market is classified into North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-market-101966

Report Coverage-

  • It offers a holistic market assessment that includes information on different market segments such as type, industry, navigation technology, application, and others.

  • It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

  • It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to acquire growth.

  • It showcases the latest industry developments.

  • It highlights the market’s growth assessed according to different regions such as North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Automation in Material Handling Process to Fuel Market Growth
Advancements in technologies such as machine learning, Big Data, and others have propelled the adoption of automated material handling operations as they allow better quality control, flexible production process, and efficient workforce management. Hence, the growing adoption of automation in the material handling process is likely to be a key propellant to the global automated guided vehicle market growth. Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce industry is likely to expand the usage of automated material handling systems, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market growth.
The growing adoption of the automated guided vehicles in the food & beverage and automotive industries is projected to fuel market growth in the forthcoming years.
However, high initial investments in deploying AGVs may hinder market growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-market-101966

Regional Insights-

Rising Exports & Imports to Amplify Growth in North America
North America is projected to witness dynamic growth in the global automated guided vehicle market share. The increasing exports and imports are expected to be the key growth drivers for the region’s market. The growing adoption of modern technologies and automation to fulfill rising client demand is likely to complement the region’s market growth.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to register remarkable growth in the global market. The swiftly expanding e-commerce industry across India, Japan, and China is expected to be a key factor fueling the region’s market growth.
Europe is expected to witness stable growth in the coming years. Automation across every sector and the growing demand for material handling equipment from the manufacturing industry are likely to stimulate the region’s market growth.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

9.6 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 4.11 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 2.17 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

By Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry, Region

Growth Drivers

Deployment of Industry 4.0 in Warehouses to Accelerate Market Growth

Rising Automation Solution in Material Handling Process to Boost Market

COVID-19 to Slow Down Opportunities for Adoption of AGVs

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Installation Cost & Initial Investment Involved to Hinder Market Growth

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Strategize Innovatively to Magnify Market Presence
The market comprises various key players that emphasize extensive research & development activities to improve performance by integrating latest technologies. They adopt ingenious growth strategies such as contracts, new product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions to amplify the market presence. For instance, in February 2021, Germany-based Daifuku Co. Ltd. and AFT Industries AG agreed to form a commercial relationship emphasizing utilization of both firms’ material handling experience in the automobile industry.

Industry Developments-

December 2021: KION Group established a new forklift truck manufacturing facility in China, laying the groundwork for future supply chain solutions.

Quick Buy - Automated Guided Vehicle Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101966

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Automated Guided Vehicle Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Government Rules & Regulations

    • Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share Analysis, 2021

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • By Type (USD Bn)

        • Tow Vehicles

        • Automated Forklift Trucks

        • Underride/ Tunneling Vehicles

        • Assembly Line Vehicles

        • Others (Unit Load Carriers, etc.)

      • By Navigation Technology (USD Bn)

        • Laser Guided

        • Magnetic Guided

        • Vision Guided

        • Others (Wire Guided, etc.)

      • By Application (USD Bn)

        • Transportation & Distribution

        • Storage & Assembly

        • Packaging

      • By Industry (USD Bn)

        • Automotive

        • Food & Beverage

        • E-commerce

        • Others (Healthcare, etc.)

      • By Region (USD Bn)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • South America

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-market-101966

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Packaging Testing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tensile Strength, Compression, and Drop Testing Equipment), By Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, and Glass), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Transports & Logistics, and Others (Personal Care Products and Others)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Outdoor Heating Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Freestanding, Tabletop, and Wall mounted and hanging), By Fuel Type (Electric, Gas / Propane, Others (Wood, etc.)), Application (Catering and hospitality, Commercial and industrial space heating, Residential outdoors, and Indoor agriculture/Livestock brooder) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Europe Air Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum (AI), Flexible Duct, Fabric Duct, and Others), By Shape (Round, Half-round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular, and Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Lawn Mower, Chainsaws, Cutters and Shredders, Trimmers and Edgers, and Others), By Power (Gas, Electric, and Manual), By End-use (Residential, Playgrounds, and Golf Courses), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hot Runners for Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open Gate, and Valve Gate), By Application (Buckets, Trays, Cups, Bottles, Coffee Pods & Capsules and Others), By End-users (Food & Beverages, Medical, Health & Skincare, Agricultural Products and Other Industrial Use) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-market-9525


