Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size to Worth Around US$ 6.23 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the automated guided vehicle market size is expected to be worth around US$ 6.23 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated guided vehicle market size was accounted at US$ 2.1 billion in 2020. The automated guided vehicle demand is expected to increase as a result of increasing industrialization, particularly in non-traditional industries in Asia-Pacific’s emerging economies. Due to their widespread applications, market players of automated guided vehicles are projected to benefit from the growth in the manufacturing industry.



In addition, businesses are extending out into new markets. As a result, the global automated guided vehicle market is expected to grow strongly over the forecast period. The new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships among the automated guided vehicle industry companies are some of the other key factors.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for automated guided vehicle market in terms of region. North America is expected to have the strongest sales growth during the forecast period. Due to presence of major market players in the U.S., the growth of regional market is expected. The key market players are investing heavily in innovative and modern automated guided vehicle rather than traditional vehicles.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the automated guided vehicle market. The countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea show the highest growth in the region. The companies such as Transbotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., EK Automation, and JBT Corporation are some of the leading automated guided vehicle companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size In 2020 USD 2.10 Billion CAGR from 2021 to 2030 11.5 % Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the tow vehicles segment dominated the global automated guided vehicle market in 2020 with highest market share. The tow vehicles are most productive type of automated guided vehicle, which helps to load and unload the material or luggage.





Based on the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The laser guidance is a flexible system incorporated in automated guided vehicle to increase scalability, accuracy, and flexibility of the vehicles.





Drivers

Surge in demand for automation solutions in material handling processes

The material handling systems that are automated boost productivity, automate processes, and reduce workload. By removing the need for humans, it enables effective material transportation in the manufacturing area or storage sites. It also aids in the faster, cheaper, and higher-quality production and delivery of goods to clients. Furthermore, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly deploying automated material handling equipment coupled with improvements in modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT), as well as their integration with automated systems, are projected to drive the automated guided vehicle market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

Low labor costs

The emerging economies such as India, Cuba, Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Venezuela have low labor wage rates as compared to developed nations. So, these countries don’t easily adopt automated guided vehicles, due to high price. Automation in industrial facilities is less common in these emerging economies, owing to a lower cost benefit in labor trade-offs with robots due to the availability of inexpensive labor. The countries such as Tanzania, Cuba, and Bangladesh have very low average daily incomes. As a result, developed economies are hesitant to invest in automated guided vehicle. Human labor is used in a variety of processes in emerging economies’ manufacturing sectors. Thus, the low labor costs are hindering the growth of the automated guided vehicles market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Evolution of industry 4.0 and smart factories

The automated guided vehicle market is expected to benefit from the growing trend towards smart factories. The wireless remote-control systems that help give better diagnostics and save setup and installation time are also provided by the integration of such automated systems placed in facilities. The automated guided vehicle enables monitoring of each and every process of factory. The rise in industry 4.0 and smart factory development is creating a potential market for automated guided vehicle as a result of aforementioned considerations.

Challenges

High implementation costs

The huge initial investments are required for the automated guided vehicle, which is restricting the market growth. The installation, integration of software solutions and robotics, after sales services, and regular maintenance all add to the overall capital costs, making it difficult for businesses to invest in automated guided vehicle. Due to poor production output and investment returns, as well as the reorganization of existing warehouses, and other factors, small and medium enterprises find it difficult to transition from traditional to automated guided vehicles. As a result, the high implementation costs are big challenge for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Unit Load Carriers

Tow Vehicles

Pallet Trucks

Forklift Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles





By Navigation Technology

Magnetic Guidance

Laser Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Vision Guidance

Natural Navigation

Others

By Application

Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Cross-docking

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

By Industry

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Others

By End User

Manufacturing Sector Automotive Aerospace Electronics Chemical Pharmaceuticals Plastics Defense FMCG Tissue Others

Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores Hotels and Restaurants



By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Service





By Battery Type

Lead Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Rest of the World





