Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market to Hit US$ 2.23 Billion By 2031, says Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market is estimated to hit US$ 2.23 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 5.80%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
The increasing need to diagnose microorganism-based illnesses will drive market revenue growth.
Increasing need for severe disease prevention and control will drive demand for automated immunoassay analyzers
North America dominates the global automated immunoassay analyzers market.
Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
US$ 1.34 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031
US$ 2.23 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments Covered
Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Regional Scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The increasing need to diagnose and identify microorganism-based illnesses will drive the revenue growth of automated immunoassay analyzers market. Furthermore, the increase in severe illness requirements for prevention and control, and a rise in chronic disease conditions including cancer and autoimmune disorders are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the ageing population, rapid lifestyle changes, and an increase in smoking and drinking habits are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global automated immunoassay analyzers market from four perspectives: Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, enzyme linked fluorescent system, radioimmunoassay. The chemiluminescence segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising demand for lab automation and product popularity as a consequence of enormous R&D spending targeted at offering novel solutions and fixing issues with the present product portfolio, and for broad clinical applications.
Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, drug monitoring, chronic diseases, and allergy testing. The infectious diseases segment dominates the market because of the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into academic research institutes, biotech and pharma companies, hospitals, and diagnostic test laboratories. The hospitals segment dominates the market because of the hospital sector's growing need for immunoassay products as due to of chronic and infectious diseases.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global automated immunoassay analyzers market with the largest revenue share of the market. An increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses, increased use of technology, a growth in healthcare expenditure, a strong need for greater health outcomes at lower prices, the availability of a well-developed infrastructure, and the presence of significant companies are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The key players in the global automated immunoassay analyzers market are:
BioRad Laboratories
Siemens Healthcare
Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Luminex Corporation
Meril Life Sciences
Abbott Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Becton Dickinson and Company
Aesku Diagnotics
BioMerieux
Arlington Scientific
The market for automated immunoassay analyzers is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.
Recent developments:
VIDAS KUBE, the next generation automated immunoassay system for the well-known VIDAS line, was CE-marked by bioMérieux, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, in December 2022. The development will benefit clinical laboratories and the food sector by providing results that will aid in the treatment of patients and safeguarding of consumers.
