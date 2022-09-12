U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Automated Industrial Door Market Predicted To Hit USD 41,745.0 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

New York, US, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automated Industrial Door Market Analysis by Design Type, by Industry Vertical and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 41,745.0 Million by 2026, registering an 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2019–2026).

Automated Industrial Door Market Overview

The automated industrial doors allow easy opening and closure of heavy-duty doors in several seaports, airports, manufacturing units, and factories. These automated industrial doors are deployed in industries grappling with a labor shortage, which boosts the growth of the market. The global construction market is expanding rapidly with the influx of several new technologies, materials, and concepts. The global market for automated industrial doors has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the automation of doors in workstations leading to ease of operation. Moreover, established companies and emerging companies across the industry are working on developing robust technologies to improve the operation of automated industrial doors and fulfill the increasing demand for entrance automation in workplaces.

Automated Industrial Door Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 41,745 Million

Growth2019 to 2026

6.3% CAGR

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Key Vendors

RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.), Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India), Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy), The Agta Record Group (Switzerland), Maviflex (France), Hart Door Systems (U.K.), Novoferm GmbH (Germany), Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland), Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)

Key Market Opportunities

Automated industrial doors are highly preferred in industries due to the shortage of labor is propelling the market growth

Key Market Drivers

Automated industrial doors market is rising due to enhanced security of the automated doors

Market USP Covered

Automated Industrial Door Market Drivers

The global market for automated industrial doors has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to various economic and environmental factors. Enhanced security and improved operational efficiency of the automated doors are likely to boost the market's growth.

Automated Industrial Door Market Restraints

Although several aspects support the growth of the automated industrial doors market, certain aspects may impede the growth of the market. The major aspect restricting the market's growth is the high initial costs. Furthermore, the heavy repair and maintenance costs and fewer automation demands in small and emerging countries are another crucial aspect that may restrict the market's growth over the assessment timeframe. In addition, the volatile prices of raw materials may also hamper the global automated industrial doors market over the assessment timeframe.

Automated Industrial Door Market Segments

Among all the types, the sliding segment is anticipated to lead the global automated industrial doors market over the assessment timeframe. The automatic sliding mechanism is ideal for airports, big retail outlets, apartments, offices, hotels, residential buildings, and other projects. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of sliding automatic doors among consumers and the increase in the new construction and home improvement activities are likely to offer several growth opportunities to the players across the global market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Automated Industrial Door Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-industrial-door-market-5143  

The commercial segment is anticipated to lead the global automated industrial doors market over the assessment timeframe among all the end-user segments. The segment's growth is mainly attributed to the rise in the use of automatic panel doors and sliding doors across housing & commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects, particularly across India and China, drive the automatic door market growth.

Automated Industrial Door Market Regional Analysis 

The global automated industrial doors market is studied across five major regions: Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis reports, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to account for the highest contribution to the net global automated industrial doors market share over the forecasted era. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the growing economic prosperity in India. Furthermore, the leading players across the regional market are adopting several growth policies such as partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition.

The automated industrial doors market for the MEA and Latin American regions is likely to record substantial growth over the forecasted era. The growth of the regional markets is attributed mainly to the rapid economic growth across the regions.

The North American regional market for automated industrial doors will grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for automated door systems for commercial sectors and industrial purposes.

The European regional automated industrial doors market is anticipated to thrive robustly over the forecasted timeframe. The growing number of construction activities across the region is the major aspect causing an upsurge in the growth of the regional automated industrial doors market.

COVID-19 Impact

Ever since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization announced it was a public health emergency. The disease has spread to more than 100 countries and had a major impact on lives around the globe. Particularly the global manufacturing, financial, and tourism markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the global economy that once revealed recovery symptoms in the previous period has risen again. The global health crisis has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. Several governments across the globe imposed partial or complete lockdowns to stop the spread of the disease. According to various international organizations, the global economy is in the most painful period since the financial crisis. Many market sectors face several unexpected challenges, and the global automated industrial doors market is no different than others. The market players witnessed a major fall in demand in 2020.

With the fall in cases across the globe, the global economy is getting back on track. The construction sector is growing rapidly and is likely to register substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. The global market for automated industrial doors is anticipated to witness a surge in demand over the forecasted era.

Automated Industrial Door Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Automated Industrial Door Market Covered are:

  • RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.)

  • Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India)

  • Assa Abloy AB (Sweden)

  • CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy)

  • The Agta Record Group (Switzerland)

  • Maviflex (France)

  • Hart Door Systems (U.K.)

  • Novoferm GmbH (Germany)

  • Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland)

  • Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)

Related Reports:

ICP-OES Spectrometer Market Research Report: Information by Spectrometer Type, Application, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030

Tool Holder Market Research Report: Information by Tool Holder, by Product Type, by Machine Type, by Industry Vertical and by Region - Forecast till 2030

Brake Lathe Machine Market Research Report: Information by Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type and by Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


