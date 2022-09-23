U.S. markets closed

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market to register a growth of USD 768.06 Mn, Increasing Investments In Drug Discovery to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automated liquid handling systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 768.06  million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2022-2026

The automated liquid handling systems market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Fluotics, Formulatrix Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Waters Corp. among others. Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing investments in drug discovery and the rise in vaccine production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the inability of small-scale and medium-scale laboratories to fully adopt automated solutions will challenge market growth.

The automated liquid handling systems market report is segmented by End-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, clinical and reference laboratories, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).  North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The age-related macular degeneration market share is expected to increase by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%.

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The PCR system for food diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%.

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 768.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.66

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Fluotics, Formulatrix Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hudson Robotics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Clinical and reference laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Aurora Biomed Inc.

  • 10.5 BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 10.8 Eppendorf AG

  • 10.9 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • 10.10 Tecan Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Waters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-768-06-mn-increasing-investments-in-drug-discovery-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301630713.html

SOURCE Technavio

