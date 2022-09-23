Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market to register a growth of USD 768.06 Mn, Increasing Investments In Drug Discovery to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automated liquid handling systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 768.06 million.
The automated liquid handling systems market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Fluotics, Formulatrix Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Waters Corp. among others. Buy Sample Report.
Vendor Insights
Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increasing investments in drug discovery and the rise in vaccine production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the inability of small-scale and medium-scale laboratories to fully adopt automated solutions will challenge market growth.
The automated liquid handling systems market report is segmented by End-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, clinical and reference laboratories, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.
Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.23%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 768.06 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.66
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Fluotics, Formulatrix Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hudson Robotics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Clinical and reference laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
10.4 Aurora Biomed Inc.
10.5 BRAND GmbH and Co. KG
10.6 Danaher Corp.
10.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG
10.8 Eppendorf AG
10.9 Hamilton Bonaduz AG
10.10 Tecan Group Ltd.
10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.12 Waters Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
