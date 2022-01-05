U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Automated Logic Acquires Integrated Control Systems Inc

·2 min read
KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Logic Contracting Services Inc (Automated Logic), a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions, has acquired the business of Integrated Control Systems Inc (ICSI), an independent Automated Logic controls contractor with offices in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

ICSI is a total solutions provider of automated building controls for a wide range of customer segments including schools, colleges and universities, government and commercial offices, data centers and healthcare facilities. ICSI became an Automated Logic dealer in 1996 and excels in providing control and automation system solutions that exceed customer expectations for quality, responsiveness and value.

"We are pleased to have ICSI join the Automated Logic team," said Meredith Emmerich, Vice President, North America Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "This strategic acquisition enables growth through expansion into new geographies, growing services and creating recurring sales opportunity. Combining the strengths of our products and services with the strong, local presence of ICSI provides new customer value-added services and areas of expertise, especially with healthy building solutions, connected services, and more. We look forward to the continued success of this team of professionals."

"I am so proud of the business that our team has built over the last 25 years. This acquisition is a key step that aligns with my vision of impacting our world in a positive way through products and services that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals," said Steven B. Chavez, owner of ICSI. "As ICSI becomes part of a world leading company in the industry, this next step unlocks potential for both our employees and the business."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Automated Logic Corporation
Automated Logic Corporation provides innovative building-management solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainable building operation while ensuring comfort. Its intuitive products control and monitor building functions such as heating, air conditioning and lighting for commercial office, education, health care, government and data center markets through a global network of independent dealers and North American branch offices. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit www.automatedlogic.com or follow @AutomatedLogic on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Sara Herrmann
571.453.8636
Sara.Herrmann@carrier.com


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-logic-acquires-integrated-control-systems-inc-301454598.html

SOURCE Automated Logic

