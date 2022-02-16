U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market is expected to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market In APAC 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC and it is poised to grow by $ 3.

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC 2022-2026"
92 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current apac market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid automation of processing plants and significant growth in the e-commerce industry. In addition, Rapid automation of processing plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC is segmented as below:
By Application
• Conveyor systems
• Automated storage and retrieval systems
• Robotics systems
• Automated guided vehicles

By Geographical Landscape
• China
• Japan
• India
• Rest of APAC

This study identifies the enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RSas one of the prime reasons driving the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market growth in APAC during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated material handling equipment (APAC) market in APAC covers the following areas:
• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market sizing
• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market forecast
• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market vendors in APAC that include BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Group, Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229585/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


