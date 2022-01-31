U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

Automated Pedestrian Door to Contribute 1/3rd Revenue in the Global Door and Window Automation Industry

·6 min read

The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the Door and Window Automation Market. It presents valuable insights on analysis of the different segments of the Door and Window Automation Market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of By Product, Component and By Application.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Door and Window Automation Market is estimated at USD 14 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 20 Billion by 2032. Demand for door and window automation services inclined at a positive 4% CAGR from 2017 to 202 now growing at an exciting CAGR of 5% during 2022-2032.

FcatMR Logo
FcatMR Logo

Extensive reliance on automated technologies to improve building security is generating a fertile ground for door and window automation solutions. Sensors for smoke, rain, wind, and carbon dioxide are installed indoor and window automation systems. As a result, the technology is gaining traction as the demand for advanced security systems for commercial and residential spaces grows.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Door and Window Automation Market? Request for a Sample Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6950

Demand for door and window automation systems in commercial buildings is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Automated technology is the latest trend. Demand for automated technology-driven equipment such as aircrafts, medical devices, and automobiles is increasing. Growing popularity of automated technology has raised its demand in the home automation systems. This presents rising demand for industrial doors, pedestrian doors and increasing sales of automated windows.

In smart homes, door and window access control systems manage all their functioning. Automated doors and windows offer higher comfort, security, and convenience in living spaces. Moreover, use of operators in automated door and window systems is energy-saving. Saving energy finally leads to cost-saving, which is projected to offer growth opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Asia Pacific leads with more than 40% share in the global market for door and window automation. The market is likely to grow rapidly in the future, owing to the rising number of construction activities and growing sales of door and window motors & actuators across the region and flourishing home automation sector in developing economies like China and India.

Expected Market Value in 2022

US$ 14 Bn

Projected Market Value in 2032

US$ 20 Bn

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

5% CAGR

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6950

Key Takeaways:

  • Global door and window automation market to reach US$ 14 Bn by 2022

  • By product, automated pedestrian doors to accumulate 33% revenue

  • Commercial buildings to emerge as dominant application sector, valued at US$ 8 Bn

  • Demand for door and window automation in industrial building to surge at more than 4% CAGR through 2032

  • Asia-Pacific to be the most opportunistic region, accumulating 40% revenue

  • Market value for door and window automation in the U.S to be valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022

  • China to emerge as a lucrative market in Asia, accumulating over US$ 5 Bn by 2032

Competitive landscape

  • Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record (Switzerland) in August 2020, with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

  • Allegion plc, a leading global security product and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Yonomi in 2021. Yonomi's patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion's vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

  • Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country's premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • ABB Group

  • Allegion Plc

  • Assa Abloy AB

  • Came S.p.A

  • Dormakaba International Holding AG

  • GEZE GmbH

  • Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • INSTEON

  • Nabtesco Corporation

  • Royal Boon Edam International B.V

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Talk to our analyst for more details on Door & Window Automation Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6950

Key Segments Covered in Door and Window Automation Industry Research Report:

  • By Product

  • By Component

  • By Application

Key Questions Covered in The Door and Window Automation Market Report:

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Scope : Sensitive data & Application of cloud access security brokers for getting improved visibility and effective control over user activities are some of the other factors driving the growth of the cloud access security brokers' market.

IoT LPWANs Market Trends: It has major applications in M2M communication. technology that connects low-bandwidth and low-power devices with a low bit rate over long ranges is names as Internet of Things Low Power Wide Area Networks (IoT LPWANs).

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market Forecast: The major market of which cloud-based predictive analytics platform market is a part of applying a wide variety of mathematical techniques to historical data which is used for making mathematical models - algorithms which could be used for making predictions.

IoT in Education Market Growth: The growth in the adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the classrooms is increasing the demand IoT in education by leaps and bounds, as they help educational institutions function in a more efficient manner.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-pedestrian-door-to-contribute-13rd-revenue-in-the-global-door-and-window-automation-industry-301471467.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

