Automated People Mover Market expected to reach US$ 3,679.6 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automated People Mover Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a research report on automated people mover market that projects a healthy 5.1% CAGR for revenue growth of the market during 2022-2029. By the end of forecast period, automated people mover sales are expected to account for revenues worth ~US$ 4 Bn.

Automated People Mover Market Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 2,368.4 Mn Automated People Mover Market Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2,490.2 Mn Automated People Mover Market Projected Year Value (2029F) US$ 3,679.6 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 5.7% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 38.7%

Automated people movers enable efficient interconnection between airport gates and city centers at several airports. Low capital investments and relatively lesser operational costs would remain the primary factors driving adoption of automated people movers.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7115

Key Takeaways – Global Automated People Mover Market Report

Automated people movers would continue to witness significantly high adoption by airport operators. Sales of automated people mover are expected to witness momentous rise for application in urban transit systems. North America would retain a major share of revenues in global automated people mover market. Increasing number of airports in Asia Pacific holds the promise to elevate the number of contracts with automated people mover manufacturers. The market in Middle Eastern region is expected to be lucrative in terms of automated people mover sales and O&M contracts. Through 2029, automated people mover markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are projected to outperform that in North America in terms of revenue share.

“Technologically advanced automated people movers offer design advantages in addition to cost benefit. Several automated people movers are further enhanced with safety features that enable manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the consolidated market. The equipment is generally made-to-order, which means that winning contracts is crucial for manufacturers. Acquiring contracts for operations & maintenance will also remain an important strategy adopted by prominent companies in automated people mover market.”

Story continues

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The automated people mover market is characterized by a high degree of consolidation, as a result of the presence of limited players. Tier-I companies account for over 3/4th of the total market value. Some of the leading manufacturers, such as Bombardier Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Siemens AG, are prioritizing joint ventures for developing innovative automated people mover systems. With LAX’s Automated People Mover, a number of public private partnership (PPP) projects are projected to shape up at the U.S. airports in the near future. Companies are also expected to focus on expanding their sales footprint in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Such players have been establishing offices and sales partnerships in these regions.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7115

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, EMEA, East Asia, Asia Pacific Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India Key Segments Covered System type, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Request Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-7115

Learn More About Global Market for Automated People Movers

The automated people mover market is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing requirement of technologically-advanced transportation systems from transit systems operators. Entering markets in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa market will benefit manufacturers in the long run.

The research report analyzes the total sales value of the automated people movers on the basis of contracts and projects. The market forecast has been provided on the basis of factors such as number of airports, government regulations, number of contracts and future projects, and green mobility. The scope of the research report includes driverless systems used at airports, urban transit systems, commercial centers, etc. Automated vehicle shuttle and gondolas are not included while estimating the size of the global market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Aircraft Transparencies market: According to latest study, aircraft transparencies market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Aerospace Accumulator Market: According to latest research, aerospace accumulator market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Aero Engine Coatings Market: According to latest research, the aero engine coatings market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Active Spoiler Market: As per the ongoing study, active spoiler market will grow at a positive rate during 2021-2031.

Camshaft Lifters Market: According to the research, the Camshaft Lifters market is anticipated to exhibit healthy growth between 5% and 6% during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Aircraft Refueling Hose Market: According to latest research, the aircraft refueling hose market is projected to expand between 4.0% and 6.0% CAGR during the 2020-2026 assessment period.

Boat Hook Market: According to recent study, the global boat hook market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 3% to 5% between 2021 and 2031.

Bus Flooring Market: According to the study, the bus flooring market is projected to exhibit a marginal growth rate between 3% and 4% during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Crankshaft Position Sensor Market: According to research, the crankshaft position sensor market is expected to increase multi-fold during 2021 to 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 8%-10% over the said period.

Automotive Convertible Top Market: According to study, the convertible top market is projected to witness growth of over 6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021- 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-people-mover-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automated-people-mover-market



