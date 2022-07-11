Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Size for Agriculture Sector to Grow by USD 103.2 million, Anticimex International AB and DTN LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated pest monitoring systems are used for real-time monitoring of pests in the agriculture sector. Farmers can use smart pest traps to analyze and predict pest population growth in fields.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automated pest monitoring system market size for the agriculture sector is projected to grow by USD 103.2 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market growth

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Scope

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector report covers the following areas:

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector, including Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anticimex International AB - The company has a pest management division that offers pest control solutions and is experienced in termite removal and has extensive knowledge of the best practices for effective and successful termite control.

DTN LLC - The company offers its DTN specialty agronomic insights for pest monitoring and control.

DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - The company provides services such as agroNet, siloNet, poultryNet, fleetNet and Product Passport as their various digital farming solutions, including pest control and monitoring.

EFOS doo - The company offers their automated pest monitoring system called TRAPVIEW as part of their farming solutions.

FaunaPhotonics AS - The company offers its fifth-generation insect sensor with various features.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector vendors

Related Reports:

Precision Agriculture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 103.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anticimex International AB

10.4 DTN LLC

10.5 DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD

10.6 EFOS doo

10.7 FaunaPhotonics AS

10.8 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

10.9 Service Pro .Net Inc.

10.10 SNAPTRAP

10.11 Syngenta AG

10.12 TTI Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-pest-monitoring-system-market-size-for-agriculture-sector-to-grow-by-usd-103-2-million-anticimex-international-ab-and-dtn-llc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301583073.html

SOURCE Technavio