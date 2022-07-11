Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Size for Agriculture Sector to Grow by USD 103.2 million, Anticimex International AB and DTN LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated pest monitoring systems are used for real-time monitoring of pests in the agriculture sector. Farmers can use smart pest traps to analyze and predict pest population growth in fields.
The automated pest monitoring system market size for the agriculture sector is projected to grow by USD 103.2 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Scope
The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector report covers the following areas:
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector size
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector trends
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector industry analysis
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-User
Geography
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector, including Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Anticimex International AB - The company has a pest management division that offers pest control solutions and is experienced in termite removal and has extensive knowledge of the best practices for effective and successful termite control.
DTN LLC - The company offers its DTN specialty agronomic insights for pest monitoring and control.
DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - The company provides services such as agroNet, siloNet, poultryNet, fleetNet and Product Passport as their various digital farming solutions, including pest control and monitoring.
EFOS doo - The company offers their automated pest monitoring system called TRAPVIEW as part of their farming solutions.
FaunaPhotonics AS - The company offers its fifth-generation insect sensor with various features.
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector vendors
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 103.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Anticimex International AB
10.4 DTN LLC
10.5 DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
10.6 EFOS doo
10.7 FaunaPhotonics AS
10.8 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
10.9 Service Pro .Net Inc.
10.10 SNAPTRAP
10.11 Syngenta AG
10.12 TTI Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
