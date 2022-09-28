U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,710.67
    +63.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,652.10
    +517.11 (+1.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,998.77
    +169.26 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.28
    +42.77 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    +3.07 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.40
    +32.20 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    +0.49 (+2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    +0.0126 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    -0.1950 (-4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0830
    -0.7080 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,527.53
    +477.84 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.43
    +16.65 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Automated Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Joins the Ease Marketplace

·3 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced they are joining the Ease Marketplace as a broker support partner offering premium billing services. Ease is a benefits administration and HR software that enables health insurance brokers to move enrollment online.

AdminaHealth Joins the Ease Marketplace
AdminaHealth Joins the Ease Marketplace

"Brokers can now seamlessly integrate AdminaHealth's industry-recognized premium billing services."

Brokers can now seamlessly integrate AdminaHealth's industry-recognized premium billing services with other partners on the Ease Marketplace. The integration enables brokers to auto-reconcile carrier invoices, compare actual versus expected employee benefits premium payroll deductions, and generate consolidated monthly invoices for all coverages.

Time savings and increased accuracy are two of the biggest benefits of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®. Whereas traditionally brokers had to manually determine whether clients were paying the correct amounts, with automated reconciliation they only need to review a small subset: those items that do not auto-reconcile as flagged on the Exceptions Dashboard.

In addition, users can generate a consolidated monthly bill that breaks down the amount due to each carrier, including Subconsolidated Bill™ breakdowns and other member and coverage detail information. The bill can be broken down by department, location, district, or any other subset.

"We are honored to be joining the Ease Marketplace," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "Many of our current customers are already using Ease, and this gives us the ability to further streamline their billing workflows. Brokers can now offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with minimal additional administrative burden. The AdminaHealth integration gives them back time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight their clients."

"We are excited about the addition of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite to the Ease Marketplace," said David Reid, Ease CEO. "Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits and HR online for their more than 2.5 million employees. Adding billing services technology to our robust platform furthers our mission of helping brokers administer benefits with ease."

For more information about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite, visit AdminaHealth.com. For more information about Ease, visit Ease.com.

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth® is a cloud-based provider of the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite® supporting healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits. Our SaaS platform automates invoice consolidation and reconciliation and streamlines payment management. AdminaHealth integrates with leading enrollment and benefit administration systems to ensure accurate premium billing, resulting in significant operational efficiencies. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite supports all billing types and coverages for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, and is the only premium billing SaaS solution that has adopted the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and has the earned the elite HITRUST CSF Certification®.

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,000 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits and HR for 2.5 million+ employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-premium-billing-solutions-provider-adminahealth-joins-the-ease-marketplace-301635835.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • VF Corp. slashes full-year outlook, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss VF Corp. slashing its full-year outlook on weak demand.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.93, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) recent US$21b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With...