Automated Sortation System Market Size anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 14.35 Bn by 2030 - Future Market Insights

·6 min read

Automated Sortation System Market by Equipment (Pop-up Rollers & ARB Sorters, Pivoting Arms & Paddle Sorters, Tilt-tray Sorters, Cross Belt Sorters, Pouch/ Pocket Sorters, Sliding Shoe Sorters), Component (Hardware, Software), System (Unit Sorters, Case Sorters, Combo Sorters) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR certified market research firm in its latest report pegs the global market for automated sortation system to surpass a valuation of US$ 14.34 Bn by the end of 2030.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Automated Sortation System Market Size (2022)

US$ 8.09 Bn

Revenue Forecast (2030)

US$ 14.35 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2030)

7.4% CAGR

Dominant Regional Market

Europe (25.6% share)

With accuracy and efficiency of automated sortation systems set to boost KPIs, manufacturers are steadily scaling up logistics and warehousing businesses to improve sorting and picking. Automated sortation are giving and uptick to profit margins by a respectable 1% gain and helping to reduce the total cycle time for orders.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11931

With newer sortation systems having sortation rates close to 100%, operators within the automated sortation system market are increasing their own reliability index through timely deliveries thus gaining an edge in the overall market. Better throughputs help stakeholders prepare well for capacity forecasts.

Key Takeaways of Automated Sortation System Market

  • Modern drive systems in automated sortation systems to reduce CO2 emissions by 80%

  • Accuracy of automated sortation system set to boost perfect order percentage by 3%-4%

  • Medium throughput sorters will be most lucrative and are slated to capture 46% of the market share through 2030

  • 33% is the overall revenue share of the top 3 countries in the automated sortation system market

  • Linear automated sorters will witness the most prolific growth through 2030

The COVID-19 Impact on Automated Sortation System Market

The prevailing pandemic has severely obstructed growth within the automotive and air cargo segments which have been majorly hit. However pharmaceutical and food and beverages are seen to benefit. With food and beverage production and supply being deemed as essential services and pharmaceutical sector seeing a burst of innovation the market will see new drug formulations rolling out.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11931

As the social distancing protocols have caused a paradigm shift towards online based shopping and goods procurement, this is turn have boosted the growth opportunities for e-commerce industry. With 60% of countries in partial lockdown, e-commerce is gaining significant traction thus helping businesses using automated sortation systems to scale up. On an optimistic note Future Market Insights anticipates the market to recover over the next 4-6 quarters. Despite the economic slowdown, the market has openly embraced automation without the need for human labour. This move has also led to better optimization of resources and various capital investments to minimize production overheads.

Automated Sortation System Market – Competitive Intelligence

Goods to person is one of the most upcoming and advanced automated solution driving order fulfilment. Today it has carved a niche for itself due to its importance in the supply chain. The leading stakeholders in the market easily occupy a wholesome 34% of the overall market share. Faster delivery times, lower cost positions and increased weight capacities are some of the main strategies of the leading players.

E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart as well as CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) companies are showing increased inclination towards sortation systems. These companies are exclusively partnering with sortation system manufacturers for optimized sorting solutions at their warehouses. In land constrained, emerging markets, many players are focusing on integration of industrial and residential land uses. Vertical and flexible warehousing solutions is another trend players are capitalizing on.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11931

Key Segments of Automated Sortation System Industry Survey

Automated Sortation System Market by Equipment:

  • Pop-Up Rollers & ARB Sorters

  • Pivoting Arms & Paddle Sorters

  • Tilt-tray Sorters

  • Cross Belt Sorters

  • Pouch/ Pocket Sorters

  • Sliding Shoe Sorters

  • Narrow Belt Sorters

  • Flat Sorters

  • Push Tray Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

Automated Sortation System Market by System:

  • Unit Sorters

  • Case Sorters

  • Combo Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by Sorting:

  • Linear Sorters

  • Divert Systems

  • Circular Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by End Use:

  • Courier & Logistics

  • Paper & Print

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Air Cargo

  • Leather Goods

  • General Manufacturing

Automated Sortation System Market by Load Capacity:

  • Up to 5kg Automated Sortation Systems

  • 5 to 20 kg Automated Sortation Systems

  • 20 to 35 kg Automated Sortation Systems

  • Above 35 kg Automated Sortation Systems

Automated Sortation System Market by Throughput Capacity:

  • High Throughput Sorters (15,000 sorts above)

  • Medium Throughput Sorters (5,000 to 15,000 sorts)

  • Low Throughput Sorters (Less than 5,000 sorts)

Automated Sortation System Market by Region:

  • North America Automated Sortation System Market

  • Latin America Automated Sortation System Market

  • Europe Automated Sortation System Market

  • East Asia Automated Sortation System Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Automated Sortation System Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Automated Sortation System Market

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11931

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • At what CAGR is the global automated sortation system market predicted to grow during the forecast period?

  • What will be the valuation of the global automated sortation system market during the forecast period?

  • Who are the key automated sortation system manufacturers?

  • What market share is held by Europe?

Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Elevator and Escalator Market: The global elevator and escalator market is valued at around US$ 59.03 Bn in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of 6.6%. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and attain a valuation of US$ 100.12 Bn by the end of 2030.

Power Generator for Military Market: Worldwide sales of power generators for military use were valued at around US$ 1.06 Bn at the end of 2021. The global power generator for military market is projected to register 3.5% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 1.44 Bn by 2030.

Lacrimal Devices Market: Commercial Booster Pumps Market is expected to reach US$ 5.41 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 8.1% CAGR during 2022 - 2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-sortation-system-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-sortation-system-market-size-anticipated-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-14-35-bn-by-2030--future-market-insights-301504261.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

