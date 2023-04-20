Automated Test Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030: Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Automated Test Equipment

The global market for Automated Test Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handlers / Probers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automated Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry - A Major Trend

Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing, and Communication Markets

Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in Automated Test Equipment Market

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE Market

High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment

Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth

Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role

Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform Capabilities

Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool

QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio (NR) Devices

