Automated Test Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030: Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Drives Growth
Global Market for Automated Test Equipment
Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automated Test Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handlers / Probers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
352
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$9.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automated Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry - A Major Trend
Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing, and Communication Markets
Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in Automated Test Equipment Market
Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE Market
High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment
Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth
Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role
Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform Capabilities
Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool
QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology
Teradyne Acquires Lemsys
NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio (NR) Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
