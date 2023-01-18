U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.75
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,019.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.75
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2960
    +1.0880 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,260.45
    +86.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +2.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.26
    +2.23 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Automated Test Equipment Market to hit $20 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Automated Test Equipment Industry is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing electrification in vehicles around the globe.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Automated Test Equipment Market was estimated at USD 8.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $20 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The industry growth is expected to be influenced by the rising need for advanced & miniaturized semiconductor components in the consumer electronics sector. Several consumer electronics OEMs are focusing their efforts on developing advanced, compact consumer electronics devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology. Additionally, as smart devices gain traction, the need for smaller semiconductor chipsets is projected to escalate, augmenting the demand for advanced automated test equipment in foundries and OSATs, which is likely to favor overall market dynamics.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/146

Booming smart consumer electronics demand to boost SoC test system segment revenues

The automated test equipment market share from the system-on-chip (SoC) test system segment is anticipated to grow at over 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 owing to the widespread use of smart consumer electronics, such as smart wearables, laptops and desktop computers. Moreover, the surging usage of electronic components across the automotive industry and the extensive smartphone penetration worldwide are likely to promote the adoption of automated SoC test systems through the estimated timeframe.

Declining product prices to propel consumer electronics industry outlook

The consumer electronics market is anticipated to generate more than USD 8.5 billion by 2032. The report cites that the business expansion is likely to be stimulated by the increasing demand for smart consumer electronics products due to soaring customer awareness and declining product prices. Moreover, the changing lifestyles and the rising preference for smart electronic products and connected devices are likely to contribute largely to revenue growth.

Growing electric automobile manufacturing to augment Latin America market statistics

Latin America automated test equipment market is expected to attain nearly 3% gains through 2032 on account of the burgeoning product deployment for bolstering electric vehicle production in the region. In October 2022, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology declared that Saudi Arabia would export and manufacture 150,000 electric cars by the year 2026. This has increased the demand for automated test equipment for power semiconductors utilized in the electric vehicle sector which is foreseen to provide attractive regional growth opportunities.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/146?gmpaycod=sugmp

Innovative product launches to define the competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market for automated test equipment involves Keysight Technologies, Teradyne Inc., Cohu Inc., Anritsu Co., Chroma ATE Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Advantest Corporation, OMRON Corporation, SPEA S.p.A., and other firms. These businesses are developing novel solutions to extend their global reach.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Automated Test Equipment Market Executive Summary

2.1    Industry 3600 synopsis, 2018-2032
2.2    Business trends
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Type trends
2.5    Application trends
Chapter 3   Automated Test Equipment Market Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19
3.3    Russia- Ukraine war impact on automated test equipment industry
3.4    Impact of China – U.S. trade war on the market
3.5    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.6    Profit margin analysis
3.7    Technology & innovation landscape
3.8    Patent landscape
3.9    Key news and initiatives
3.10    Regulatory landscape
3.11    Industry impact forces
3.12    Investment landscape
3.13    Growth potential analysis
3.14    Porter's analysis
3.15    PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2022
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022
4.4    Competitive analysis of prominent leaders, 2022
4.5    Competitive positioning matrix
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • Why Canaan Stock Blasted 5% Higher Today

    Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), one of the small universe of companies that sprang up to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is a direct beneficiary of that cryptocurrency's rise over the past few days. On Monday, thanks to the general sustained bullishness on Bitcoin and other top coins, Canaan's stock closed just over 5% higher.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China. That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis. Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.