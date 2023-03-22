U.S. markets closed

Automated test equipment market size to grow by USD 2,049.89 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the augmented production of electronic goods - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,049.89 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the augmented production of electronic goods. The demand for electronic goods is increasing significantly across the world. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a considerable increase in the export of electronic devices such as smartphones. The rising adoption of these devices has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G and to attract consumer interest. In addition, the availability of low-cost smartphones and rapid penetration of the internet has increased the demand for automated test equipment to ensure the quality and reliability of services. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, the continuous increase in raw material prices and increasing import duties are hindering the growth of the market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a sample report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to
evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others), product (non-memory ATE, memory, and discrete), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in disposable incomes, reduced cost of consumer electronics, and changing lifestyles in developing countries have been crucial in fueling the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

What are the key data covered in this automated test equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automated test equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automated test equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automated test equipment market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automated test equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The torque motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 288.71 million. The rising demand for machine tools is notably driving market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth.

  • The electrical bushing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 666.59 million. The modernization of existing transformers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as new regulations increasing the cost of power transformers may impede the market growth.

Automated Test Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2049.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automated test equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Non-memory ATE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Advantest Corp.

  • 12.4 Aemulus Holdings Bhd

  • 12.5 Aimil Ltd.

  • 12.6 Anritsu Corp.

  • 12.7 Astronics Corp.

  • 12.8 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.9 Chroma ATE Inc.

  • 12.10 Cobham Ltd.

  • 12.11 Cohu Inc.

  • 12.12 INNOTECH Corp.

  • 12.13 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 National Instruments Corp.

  • 12.15 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.16 Teradyne Inc.

  • 12.17 TESEC Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027
Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-test-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-049-89-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-augmented-production-of-electronic-goods---technavio-301776413.html

SOURCE Technavio

