Automated test equipment market size to grow by USD 2,049.89 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the augmented production of electronic goods - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,049.89 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the augmented production of electronic goods. The demand for electronic goods is increasing significantly across the world. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a considerable increase in the export of electronic devices such as smartphones. The rising adoption of these devices has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G and to attract consumer interest. In addition, the availability of low-cost smartphones and rapid penetration of the internet has increased the demand for automated test equipment to ensure the quality and reliability of services. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, the continuous increase in raw material prices and increasing import duties are hindering the growth of the market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others), product (non-memory ATE, memory, and discrete), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in disposable incomes, reduced cost of consumer electronics, and changing lifestyles in developing countries have been crucial in fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this automated test equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automated test equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automated test equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automated test equipment market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automated test equipment market vendors

Automated Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2049.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

