Automated Test Equipment Market size worth $ 8.98 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·4 min read

Increasing numbers of connected devices and appliances and growing companies' attention to quality improvements and end-to-end test solutions are the factor driving the market growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automated Test Equipment Market" By Type (Memory IC test system, Linear & discrete test system, System-on-Chip (SoC) test system, and Others), By Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Automated Test Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.43 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=32691

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Test Equipment Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Overview

The primary factors driving the market growth are the increasing numbers of connected devices and appliances and growing companies' attention to quality improvements and end-to-end test solutions. Increased system-on-chip (SoC) adoption and high demand for consumer electronics are expected to be significant drivers of the Automated Test Equipment Market during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growth of electronic components and the spread of smartphones in the automobile field. Miniaturization has expanded the range of Automated Test Equipment applications.

In addition, significant technological advances, coupled with design complexity and the need for adequate testing, are expected to drive the market. Increasing advancement in semiconductor manufacturing processes and expansion of wireless networks in developing countries are expected to significantly drive the growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market in the coming years. In addition, significant technological advances, design complexity, and the need for proper testing are expected to help expand the market. Recent technological advances have significantly reduced the cost and time required to manufacture semiconductor ICs and improved profitability.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Advantest Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Chroma ATE, Inc., Teradyne, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automated Test Equipment Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Automated Test Equipment Market, By Type

  • Automated Test Equipment Market, By Application

  • Automated Test Equipment Market, by Geography

Visualize Automated Test Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

