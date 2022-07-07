Automatic Banding Machine Market to Exceed US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032, As Preference for Sustainable Packaging Grows, Future Market Insights Inc.

In Japan, demand for automatic banding machines is expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR over the next ten years. By 2032, e-commerce segment is expected to hold 25% of the total market share.

NEWARK, Del., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic banding machine market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032, with demand increasing at a 4.8% CAGR over the assessment period.

FMI_Logo

Banding machines are known for being user-friendly and sturdy. An automatic banding machine uses plastic tape or paper tape to wrap items together. The items which are misaligned easily such as reams of paper, envelopes, paper money, etc. are suitable for banding. All these benefits are increasing sales of automatic banding machines.

The automatic banding machine market is segmented into semi-automatic banding machines and fully automatic banding machines but the demand for full-automatic banding machines is more as compared to semi-automatic banding machines. These machines provide a more efficient method to apply bands without damaging the product and reducing human intervention.

Request A Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15153

Eco-friendly packaging is now a crucial environmental consideration which means the least amount of plastic, packaging material, and energy should be used. Banding helps to reduce CO2 footprint and waste because it stands for "only as much packaging as needed" and offers an aesthetic look to products.

Wholesalers and retailers are attentive to this and pass on parallel requirements to their suppliers and producers, who then look for suitable packaging solutions for their products. As the demand for eco-friendly packaging increases, sales of automatic banding machines will rise in tandem.

"Increasing demand for flexible packaging in the pharmaceutical sector, along with expansion in the ecommerce sector across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period," says and FMI analyst.

Story continues

Key Takeaways:

By end use, the e-commerce segment is expected to hold 25% of the total market share by 2032.

Based on machine type, sales of fully automatic banding machines are expected to increase 1.5 times the current value over the forecast period.

Demand for automatic banding machines in Japan will grow at a 4.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Sales in the China automatic banding machines market are slated to increase at a 6.2% CAGR through 2032.

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15153

Competition Landscape

Bandall Inc., Bandpak, Sunpack Xutian, Felins, HXCP Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., EAM-MOSCA CORPORATION, StraPack, Corp., Millenium Packaging Solutions, RMH systems, Inc., TPC Packaging Solutions, Huff Technologies Inc., Reisopack B.V., Stream Peak International Pte Ltd, ISG PACK, CARBONCHI CTI Ltd, WEXLER PACKAGING PRODUCTS INC., ATS, FEIFER, Av SAB F.P.M, PAC Strapping Products, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global automatic banding machine market.

Global Automatic Banding Machine Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for automatic banding machine market by machine type (semi-automatic banding machine, and automatic banding machine), by speed (less than 20 bundles/min, 20-30 bundles/min, and more than 30 bundles/min), by end use (e-commerce, banking, pharmaceuticals, printing, food & beverages, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, automotive, chemicals, and others (industrial, textile, etc.)), across seven regions.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15153

Automatic Banding Machine Market by Category

By Machine Type:

Semi-Automatic Banding Machine

Fully-Automatic Banding Machine

By Capacity:

Less than 20 bundles/min

20-30 bundles/min

More than 30 bundles/min

By End Use:

E-commerce

Banking

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Others (Toy, Textile, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15153

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Semiconductor Packaging Market: The global semiconductor packaging market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 26.9 Bn in 2022, with demand growing at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$ 50.6 Bn by 2032.

Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market: The global non-UV dicing tapes market size is expected to reach US$ 2.13 Billion in 2032

Slotted Containers Market: The slotted containers market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The slotted containers market is currently valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 5.36 Bn by 2032.

Bag Clips Market: Global Bag Clips demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% to be valued at US$ 8.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Cast Stretch Films Market: The cast stretch films market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automatic-banding-machine-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-banding-machine-market-to-exceed-us-5-3-bn-by-2032--as-preference-for-sustainable-packaging-grows-future-market-insights-inc-301582399.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights