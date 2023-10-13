What Is Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Automatic Data Processing’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Automatic Data Processing?

Good news, investors! Automatic Data Processing is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $354.65, but it is currently trading at US$248 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Automatic Data Processing’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Automatic Data Processing generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Automatic Data Processing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

