Automatic Dishwasher Market Sales to Surge at 7.6% CAGR by 2032 Amid Changing Customer Preferences and Rising Penetration of Automation – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The overall automatic dishwasher sales in China are poised to accelerate at a CAGR of ~11.7% between 2022 and 2032. Automatic dishwasher sales across the U.S. are projected to surge at a ~6.3% CAGR over the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global automatic dishwasher market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 5,129.2 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at ~7.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, with the market size reaching US$ 10,670.2 Mn by 2032.

Rising adoption of automatic dishwashers across restaurants, hotel chains, cafeterias, and households coupled with changing consumer preference towards automatic kitchenware solutions is providing a major impetus to the automatic dishwasher market.

Domestic and commercial automatic dishwashers are now chosen based on work, social, and luxury status, especially in nations like China, India, and Taiwan, where urbanization and rising financial power have caused people to segregate during business and private activities. By creating products that use less water than usual, several industries have benefited from the rising popularity of water conservation.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@

In recent years, manufacturers have invested much in product development to create more durable methods of securing consumers. The majority of modern appliances include sensors that the user can turn on with a remote-device system to carry out specific functions. As a result, a vast selection of high-tech models is being developed.

Customers are seeking ways to simplify their lives, which has increased demand for smart dishwashers. The average person's disposable income has increased, which has increased interest in automatic dishwashers. Over the past ten years, consistent advancements have boosted customers' time and attention spent on kitchen appliance activities, and the growth is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The surge in home remodeling and renovation is one of the major drivers propelling the automatic dishwasher industry. As urbanization advances, homeowners' interests and preferences are changing. The popularity of modular kitchens has increased the demand for consumer-oriented smart kitchen appliances including automatic dishwashers, kitchenware, and utensils.

Key Takeaways from the Automatic Dishwasher Market Study:

  • Automatic dishwasher sales are expected to accelerate at 7.6% CAGR throughout the projected period.

  • By product type, freestanding automatic dishwasher segment is anticipated to account for a massive revenue share of ~78.5% of the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on application, the commercial segment is likely to hold a sizable around ~69.7% value share of the market in 2022.

  • In 2032, China is expected to hold around 63.7% share in East Asia’s automatic dishwasher market.

  • The U.S. automatic dishwasher market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of over ~6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • China’s automatic dishwasher market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~11.7 between 2022 and 2032.

“Customer preference shifting will be one of the primary factors driving the development of automatic dishwasher industry. A few elements that are thought to be crucial in understanding how various automatic dishwashers may thrive globally include a similar rise in the range of smart home appliances, higher per capita salary levels, and growing influence of western society", says an FMI Analyst.

Get 30% Discount, Ask an Analyst@

Who is winning?

Samsung, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch, LG, Haier, Electrolux AB, Sears Holding Corporation, Asko, Miele, and Others are among the major competitors in the automatic dishwasher products market. These automatic dishwasher manufacturers use effective marketing, promotional strategies, and new product launches to increase their sales globally.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global automatic dishwasher market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the automatic dishwasher market based on the automatic dishwasher market product type (freestanding, built-in), capacity (4 place setting, 6 place setting, 8 place setting, 12 place setting, other), application (residential, commercial), and sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, other) across seven major regions.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

  4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview:

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Passion Fruit Extract Market Size: The passion fruit extract market is estimated at USD 587.8 million in 2022.

Tea-based Skin Care Products Market Share: The global tea-based skin care products market size is forecast to top US$ 536.4 Mn in 2022.

Male Sex Toys Market Trend: The global male sex toys market is projected to reach ~US$ 31,699 Mn by the end of 2029.

Small Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis: Expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%, global consumption of small kitchen appliances has reached a market valuation of US$ 102.31 Bn in 2022

Fabric Stain Remover Market Forecast: The global fabric stain remover market is currently valued at around US$ 10 Bn and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.56 Bn by the end of 2030.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


