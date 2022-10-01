Automatic Doors Market to Record a CAGR of 6.46%, Vendor to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Doors Market by Geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America) and Product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automatic doors market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.24 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Doors Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The automatic doors market is fragmented. Vendors are using organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of various established vendors. Some of the prominent vendors are focusing on developing efficient and high-performance automatic doors for the manufacturing sector. Global vendors face competition from many regional vendors. Thus, they are finding ways to differentiate their products to gain a high market and competitive advantage. Market players are establishing large distribution networks and delivering improved services. The demand for automatic doors is increasing in emerging countries of APAC owing to factors such as rapid urbanization and the advent of affordable housing projects. These factors are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Company Profiles

The automatic doors market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, Landert Group AG, KONE Corp, Nabtesco Corp, MANUSA GEST SL, Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., PortaFab Corp, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automatic doors market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies according to various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Dynamics

The construction market is gaining traction is driving the automatic doors market growth. However, factors such as accidents and safety concerns may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. The sliding doors segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America. Europe is expected to have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automatic Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.5 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Rest of NA, China, India, Rest of APAC, Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp, Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp, Royal Boon Edam International BV, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and Vina Sanwa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.15 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.16 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.17 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agta record Ltd

10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

10.5 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

10.6 Deutschtec GmbH

10.7 Dormakaba International Holding AG

10.8 GEZE GmbH

10.9 KONE Corp

10.10 Nabtesco Corp

10.11 STANLEY Access Technologies LLC

10.12 Vina Sanwa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

