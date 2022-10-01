U.S. markets closed

Automatic Doors Market to Record a CAGR of 6.46%, Vendor to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Doors Market by Geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America) and Product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automatic doors market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.24 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Doors Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Doors Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The automatic doors market is fragmented. Vendors are using organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of various established vendors. Some of the prominent vendors are focusing on developing efficient and high-performance automatic doors for the manufacturing sector. Global vendors face competition from many regional vendors. Thus, they are finding ways to differentiate their products to gain a high market and competitive advantage. Market players are establishing large distribution networks and delivering improved services. The demand for automatic doors is increasing in emerging countries of APAC owing to factors such as rapid urbanization and the advent of affordable housing projects. These factors are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Company Profiles

The automatic doors market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, Landert Group AG, KONE Corp, Nabtesco Corp, MANUSA GEST SL, Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., PortaFab Corp, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automatic doors market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies according to various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Dynamics

The construction market is gaining traction is driving the automatic doors market growth. However, factors such as accidents and safety concerns may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. The sliding doors segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America. Europe is expected to have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Related Reports

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automated barriers and bollards market share is expected to increase by USD 271.48 million from 2021 to 2026.

Pervious Pavement Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pervious pavement market share is expected to increase by USD 6.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automatic Doors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.5

Regional analysis

Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Rest of NA, China, India, Rest of APAC, Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp, Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp, Royal Boon Edam International BV, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and Vina Sanwa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.15 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.16 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.17 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agta record Ltd

  • 10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

  • 10.5 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

  • 10.6 Deutschtec GmbH

  • 10.7 Dormakaba International Holding AG

  • 10.8 GEZE GmbH

  • 10.9 KONE Corp

  • 10.10 Nabtesco Corp

  • 10.11 STANLEY Access Technologies LLC

  • 10.12 Vina Sanwa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/automatic-doorsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-doors-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-46-vendor-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301636582.html

SOURCE Technavio

