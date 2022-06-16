Automatic Doors Market size to grow by USD 1.17 billion | Market Research Insights highlight construction market gaining traction as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.23% at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

Global Automatic Doors Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ASSA ABLOY AB

agta record Ltd.

Auto Ingress Pty Ltd.

Deutschtec GmbH

dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

KONE Corp.

Nabtesco Corp.

Sanwa Holdings Corp.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for automatic doors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, a surge in investment in commercial real estate projects with upgraded facilities will aid the automated doors market expansion in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the China, US, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automatic Doors Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The sliding doors category will gain considerable market share in automatic doors. Sliding doors are available in both horizontal and top-hung configurations. Owing to the low ASPs of these items, as well as the fact that similarly priced alternatives such as swing doors have been responsible for severe ligament injuries and major contusions due to malfunctioning, this segment is projected to dominate the market.

Automatic Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, agta record Ltd., Auto Ingress Pty Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH , KONE Corp., Nabtesco Corp., Sanwa Holdings Corp., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

