U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.75
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,755.00
    +94.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,627.25
    +33.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.20
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.08
    +0.77 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    +12.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0443
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3940
    +0.5750 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,283.38
    +1,186.42 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.09
    +26.85 (+5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,637.43
    +311.27 (+1.18%)
     

Automatic Doors Market size to grow by USD 1.17 billion | Market Research Insights highlight construction market gaining traction as Key Driver | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.23% at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Automatic Doors Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ASSA ABLOY AB

  • agta record Ltd.

  • Auto Ingress Pty Ltd.

  • Deutschtec GmbH

  • dormakaba Holding AG

  • GEZE GmbH

  • KONE Corp.

  • Nabtesco Corp.

  • Sanwa Holdings Corp.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for automatic doors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, a surge in investment in commercial real estate projects with upgraded facilities will aid the automated doors market expansion in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the China, US, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automatic Doors Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Click here.

Key Segment Analysis

The sliding doors category will gain considerable market share in automatic doors. Sliding doors are available in both horizontal and top-hung configurations. Owing to the low ASPs of these items, as well as the fact that similarly priced alternatives such as swing doors have been responsible for severe ligament injuries and major contusions due to malfunctioning, this segment is projected to dominate the market.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roofing Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automatic Doors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 1.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ASSA ABLOY AB, agta record Ltd., Auto Ingress Pty Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH , KONE Corp., Nabtesco Corp., Sanwa Holdings Corp., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 5.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 5.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 5.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agta record Ltd

  • 10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

  • 10.5 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

  • 10.6 Deutschtec GmbH

  • 10.7 dormakaba International Holding AG

  • 10.8 GEZE GmbH

  • 10.9 KONE Corp.

  • 10.10 Nabtesco Corp.

  • 10.11 Sanwa Holdings Corp

  • 10.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-doors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-17-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-construction-market-gaining-traction-as-key-driver--technavio-301567526.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Governments of Canada and Yukon Reach a Decision That Advances the Kudz Ze Kayah Project

    Today, the Government of Canada and the Yukon Government have come to a joint decision that concludes the environmental and socio-economic assessment process for the Kudz Ze Kayah project. The project can now proceed to the regulatory phase.

  • Dubai Seeks to Raise as Much as $454 Million From Tecom IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking as much as $454 million from the initial public offering of business-park operator Tecom Group, forging ahead with the second listing this year in the government’s drive to deepen local capital markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Yahoo, Meta look to Hong Kong for metaverse tests

    Yahoo will host virtual concerts and exhibitions featuring celebrities and influencers for Hong Kong residents on the Decentraland metaverse, the company announced on Wednesday. See related story: Hong Kong’s subway operator plans virtual station in metaverse Fast facts Yahoo is also launching a non-fungible token (NFT) exhibition called The Abyss of Kwun Tong to recreate […]

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • Indonesia’s Protelindo Owner Weighing $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Sarana Menara Nusantara is considering selling a minority stake in its telecommunication tower unit PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and is seeking as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and E

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

  • BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Amazon Pulled Plug on Cricket but Remains Bullish on India

    (Bloomberg) -- Manish Tiwary had only been in his new job as head of Amazon.com Inc.’s India business a couple of months when he faced a weighty decision: How aggressively should the US e-commerce giant bid for media rights to the Indian Premier League?Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wron

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.