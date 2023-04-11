Automatic Emergency Braking Market to Experience Robust Growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2032

Market.Us

The APAC region is expected to offer the most lucrative market for automatic emergency brakes, with this area projected to account for 42.27% of the market's total revenue by 2022. This growth can be attributed to the growing acceptance of safety features in cars and the expansion of the automobile industry.

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Automatic Emergency Braking Market accounted for USD 51.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow by USD 141.2 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.9%. The automatic emergency braking market refers to systems that automatically apply brakes to avoid or minimize accidents when sensors detect potential collisions. This technology has gained prominence within the automotive sector, especially after COVID-19's demand for AEB systems in vehicles for essential services like healthcare, emergency response teams, and law enforcement personnel increased dramatically.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the automatic emergency braking market was dominated by the low-speed AEBS segment due to its increased usage.

By technology, dynamic brake support dominated the largest market share in the technology segment and accounted for the largest revenue share.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle dominated the market share in 2022.

By brake, the disc brake is lucrative in the automatic emergency braking market with the largest market share.

By type, the low-speed AEB system is dominated the automatic emergency braking market with the largest revenue share in 2022.

In 2022, APAC dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.27% .

North America is expected to grow at a greater pace due to rising awareness of safety features and laws requiring AEB systems in vehicles.

Factors affecting the growth of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market. Some of these factors include:

Government Regulations: The development of the AEB sector has been significantly influenced by government legislation requiring the installation of AEB systems in automobiles. For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) in the US has ordered that by 2022, all new cars must be equipped with AEB systems.

Consumer Demand: Demand for AEB systems has increased as a result of consumers being more aware of safety and they want their vehicles safer. The market for AEB systems is anticipated to increase as more individuals become aware of their advantages.

Technological Advancements: More advanced AEB systems that can recognize and react to a larger spectrum of potential collisions have been made possible by technological advancements, including sensors and machine learning algorithms.

Insurance Incentives: Some insurance providers provide discounts to motorists who drive automobiles with AEB systems. Many individuals are now buying cars with these systems because of this.

Cost: AEB systems are now much more accessible for customers and more desirable to automakers thanks to recent considerable cost reductions.

Market Growth

In recent years, the market for automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology has shown tremendous expansion, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come. Sensors and cameras are used by AEB, a safety feature, to recognize impending collisions and immediately apply the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact. This growth is due to the increased frequency of traffic accidents, stricter government laws governing vehicle safety, and the growing demand for safer and more efficient automobiles. A major factor in the market's expansion is the increasing use of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) technology in automobiles.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to be the most lucrative market for automatic emergency brakes worldwide, accounting for 42.27% of total market revenue by 2022. This region's rapid growth can be attributed to the growing acceptance of safety features in cars and the expansion of automobile industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. With the increasing use of automatic safety measures in vehicles across these nations, APAC's market share for automatic emergency brakes is set to soar dramatically.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 51.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 141.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 10.9% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 42.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

All governments worldwide require AEB devices to be installed in cars to improve traffic safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), for example, has declared that AEB will be mandatory on all new vehicles by 2022 due to the rising number of accidents caused by drivers not responding quickly enough. AEB systems help reduce this severity and prevent crashes by automatically applying brakes if drivers don't react in time. Thanks to advances such as better sensors and cameras, these systems have become even more precise and efficient over time.

Market Restraints

AEB systems can be costly and may deter some customers from purchasing them, especially those with lower incomes who may not have the means or willingness to spend the extra expense. AEB systems may also prove challenging to integrate with other safety features in a car, leading to compatibility issues and additional expenses for manufacturers. Many vehicle models - especially entry-level - lack AEB systems, which could limit market growth as consumers may not have access to automobiles equipped with these advanced safety systems.

Market Opportunities

The AEB market has tremendous potential to expand in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and Argentina. As these nations become more safety-conscious and wealthy, their demand for automatic safety features such as AEB systems increases. AEB systems are essential components of Automatic driving technologies; as these vehicles progress further into the automated mode, demand for AEB systems will only increase. AEB systems could be developed through collaborations between suppliers and automakers which could offer new business opportunities and promote market expansion. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness about their advantages may further fuel consumer interest in AEB systems.

Report Segmentation of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market

Product Insight

The low-speed segment is the most lucrative in the global automatic emergency braking market, with a projected CAGR of 16.1% in 2022. It is expected that this will continue to rise through the forecast period. Low-speed AEBS (low-speed emergency braking system) is a safety technology that detects potential collisions at low speeds and applies brakes to prevent or reduce them. Low-speed AEBS systems have gained popularity due to their ability to significantly reduce the risk of low-speed crashes such as rear-end accidents in urban traffic.

Technology Insight

The dynamic brake support segment dominates the automatic emergency braking market with a CAGR of 9.34% in 2022. By increasing brake pressure in reaction to unexpected braking events, the safety feature which is known as Dynamic brake Support (DBS) is intended to help drivers in emergency braking circumstances. The overall Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system which is intended to automatically deploy the brakes in the case of a probable collision, includes DBS as one of the major components. Since DBS systems give an extra level of safety while braking suddenly, from that time their use is anticipated to grow in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Vehicle Type Insight

The passenger vehicle segment dominates the automatic emergency braking market. Recent passenger cars are often equipped with ADAS, featuring AEB as either a standard or optional feature. These include SUVs, cars, minivans, and other personal vehicles. Recently the industry has seen a shift towards cleaner models that use less fuel. There is now greater demand for modern technologies both inside and outside the passenger vehicle sphere.

Brake Insight

The disc segment is the most lucrative in the automatic emergency braking market. The disc brake market encompasses sales of disc brakes for use in various automobiles, such as cars, trucks, motorbikes, and bicycles. Disc brakes utilize calipers that clamp onto a metal rotor attached to the wheel hub to slow or stop motion. Automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems use sensors and algorithms to detect impending crashes and automatically apply brakes to reduce or avoid them.

Type Insight

The low-speed AEB System segment dominates the automatic emergency braking market. Low-Speed AEB Systems are designed to prevent collisions at slower speeds, typically up to 50 km/h (31 mph). They're especially helpful for parking and city driving because they use sensors to detect obstacles and apply the brakes as needed. Many new automobiles from automakers now come equipped with low-speed AEB systems as standard equipment or as an available option.

Recent Development of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market

In 2021- An AEB system, created by Continental AG, can recognize and react to animals on the road, such as deer and moose.

In 2020- A novel AEB system created by Hyundai Mobis uses a combination of radar and camera sensors to find and react to objects in urban settings.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Low-speed AEBS

High-speed AEBS

Based on Technology

Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Brake Support

Forward Collision Warning

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Based on Brake

Disc

Drum

Based on Type

Low-Speed AEB System

High-Speed AEB System

Pedestrians AEB Systems

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

As more and more automakers include this safety technology in their cars, the automatic emergency braking (AEB) industry is becoming more and more competitive. New players are also joining the market, escalating rivalry as the need for AEB systems grows. Start-ups and tech firms that are working to create automatic emergency braking systems employing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other automatic technologies are included in this.

Some of the major players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive LLP

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mobileye

Autoliv Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

HL Mando Corporation

Other Key Players

