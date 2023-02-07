U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Automatic Identification System Market At A 5.9% CAGR, USD 420.4 Bn By 2030 Forecast - Reports Insights

·8 min read
Automatic Identification System Market Anticipates 5.9% CAGR During 2022-2030 Due to Growing International Trade. Major Automatic Identification System Market participants includes are Comar System, ComNav, NASA Marine Instruments, Furuno, SaaB AB, CNS Systems, L3HARRIS, Vesper Marine, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, ICOM, Jotron, COBHAM, Sealite, Raymarine, Spire and others

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automatic Identification Systems Market is a rapidly growing industry, valued at USD 265.8 Billion in 2022. According to the research report published by Reports Insights, the market is projected to reach USD 420.4 Billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust growth rate of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Automatic Identification System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Class A and Class B), Component (Receivers, Transmitters, Display, Central Processing Units, and Others), Platform (Shipborne, Airborne, and Offshore-Based), Application (Maritime Surveillance, Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Search and Rescue and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030.

Get Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673730 

Automatic Identification System (AIS) is a tracking system used by vessel traffic services. AIS operates using VHF (very high frequency) data transmission and provides a means of tracking vessels at sea. The data transmitted by the system include the vessel's name, call sign, position, course, speed, and dimensions, which are displayed on electronic charts, radar displays, and other navigation equipment. Such information is broadcast over a VHF radio frequency, making it possible for other vessels or shore-based stations to receive and display this information. Such AIS include transceivers which are designed to improve safety and increase situational awareness for maritime traffic.

Further, technological innovations have been initiated in these systems in terms of AIS signals that can now be received globally through the use of low-orbit satellites equipped with the necessary technology. This enhances the capabilities of AIS, enabling users to track and locate vessels from any location on earth. Services like BigOceanData combine data from both terrestrial and satellite sources to provide a seamless and uninterrupted service.

Moreover, the AIS uses Self-Organizing Time Division Multiple Access (SOTDMA) technologies to meet a high broadcast rate and ensure reliable ship-to-ship operation. Such technology is mandatorily conformed by AIS stations in order to assign their reports to one of 2250 time slots, each lasting 26.6 milliseconds, within a 60-second interval on a specific frequency. Thus, such synchronization through SOTDMA technology is vital to prevent overlapping transmissions among all AIS users in the area.

Automatic identification system market report coverages:-

Report Attributes

Report Details

Market Size By 2030 

USD 420.4 Billion

Forecast Period

2022-2030

CAGR (2022-2030)

5.9%

Base Year

2021

Study Timeline

2016-2030

Key Players

Comar System, ComNav, NASA Marine Instruments, Furuno, SaaB AB, CNS Systems, L3HARRIS, Vesper Marine, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, ICOM, Jotron, COBHAM, Sealite, Raymarine, Spire

By Type

Class A and Class B

By Component

Receivers, Transmitters, Displays, Central Processing Units, and Others

By Platform

Shipborne, Airborne, and Offshore-Based

By Application

Maritime Surveillance, Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Search and Rescue, and Others

Report Coverage

Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]


Key Market Highlights

  • The global automatic identification system market size is estimated to surpass USD 420.4 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Globally, automatic identification systems are separated based on the type into Class A and Class B.

  • In the context of components, the market is divided into receivers, transmitters, displays, central processing units, and others.

  • The market is also categorized as per platform: shipborne, airborne, and offshore-based.

  • In the context of the application, the market is separated into maritime surveillance, fleet management, vessel tracking, search and rescue, and others

  • The market is geographically segregated into five regions: Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period. The growing rate of international trade accelerates the demand for AIS in terms of increased management of shipping traffic control.

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673730 

Automatic Identification Systems Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the class A segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth during the forecast period. Port authorities across regions have made it mandatory for all international commercial vessels above a weight of 300 tonnages to integrate class A AIS within the vessels. Thus, the increased volume of cargo trade among countries boosts market demand, especially in terms of effective vessel traffic control.

Based on the component, the receiver segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Receivers are integrated within AIS to receive and display the data transmissions from nearby vessels as well as onshore authorities via dual channels. Thus, such receivers play a vital role in the identification of unidentified ships within restricted areas as well as assist in tracking the targets. Further, several pleasure crafts also use such receivers to monitor the class A and class B transmissions in order to maintain distance from large commercial vessels.

Based on the platform, the shipborne segment is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of the fastest CAGR growth. A large volume of international trade includes the shipping of consumer goods across several regions which are vital to meet the demand of the population. Thus, shipping vessels and port authorities have started to integrate technological advancements within their ships to meet such increased consumer demand with reduced risks of accidents. Also, rising expenditures in terms of maritime security and offshore monitoring have resulted in increased market demand.

Based on the application, the vessel tracking segment is projected to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period. Typically, GPS is used as a vessel tracking system to pinpoint the location and position of vessels in the water. Such vessel tracking is essential, especially in search and rescue operations. Rescue motorboats are specifically embedded with a GPS which allows them to know about clear and fastest routes, courses to avoid, and other points that are of importance to a ship during navigation. Thus, growing incidences of illicit trading and smuggling have resulted in an increased need for vessel tracking, especially by law enforcement agencies.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide creative opportunities for market growth in terms of volume. The growing volumes of imports and export especially from countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea to western regions via water channels support the market demand in terms of controlled international trade. Also, growing rates of illicit trading in this region propel the market demand in terms of tracking and monitoring vessel routes.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-automatic-identification-system-market-statistical-analysis-673730 

Recent Developments

  • In November 2022, the Spire unveiled an upgraded Automatic Identification System (AIS) designed to improve dark shipping detection by tracking vessels and verifying their reported positions.

  • In January 2023, Wilhelmsen launched the UNITOR IW-PRO 1/2" Mini NG Kit, a versatile and lightweight impact wrench suitable for use in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. The kit includes a range of sockets for onboard impact applications.

List of Major Automatic Identification Systems Market Players

The market research report examines several market parameters to identify the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities currently being considered by market players. Further, other factors such as SWOT analysis, regional evaluation, and segmental estimation provide a detailed overview of market circumstances. Thus, such evaluation helps in identifying several growth opportunities across several adoptions of technologies, product applications, business strategies, and new product launches. Listed are key players currently functioning in the market—

  • Comar System

  • ComNav

  • NASA Marine Instruments

  • Furuno

  • SaaB AB

  • CNS Systems

  • L3HARRIS

  • Vesper Marine

  • Japan Radio Co. Ltd

  • ICOM

  • Jotron

  • COBHAM

  • Sealite

  • Raymarine

  • Spire

Global Automatic Identification Systems Market Segmentation: 

  • By Type

    • Class A

    • Class B

  • By Component

    • Receivers

    • Transmitters

    • Display

    • Central Processing Units

    • Others

  • By Platform

    • Shipborne

    • Airborne

    • Offshore-Based

  • By Application

    • Maritime Surveillance

    • Fleet Management

    • Vessel Tracking

    • Search and Rescue

    • Others

Our Others Research Reports here:-

RF Adapters Market Size By Types( In-series, Between-series, T-shaped), By Application( TV, Radio, Mobile Phone, Radar, Automatic Identification System, Others), By Regional(North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa), Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Shares, Market Statistics and Forecast 2022 - 2030

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Physical Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Component (System, Services), By Systems Type (Physical Access System, Video Surveillance System, Perimeter Intrusion and Detection, Physical Security Information Management, Others), By Service Type (Access Control as a Service, Video Surveillance as a Service, Remote Monitoring Services, Security Systems Integration Services, Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Transportation, Residential, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Bring Your Own App (BYOA) Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Market by Product Type (Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Systems, Echocardiogram), Application (Oxygen Uptake), End-Use (Hospitals & clinics), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), and forecast period-2022 – 2030

CONTACT: About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports. Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe. Contact: Email: sales@reportsinsights.com  USA: +1-214-272-0393 Europe: +44-20-8133-9198


