U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,522.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,794.50
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.20
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.37
    -0.59 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.90
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9490
    +0.3590 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,192.35
    -1,415.76 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.61
    -42.05 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.94
    -454.04 (-1.63%)
     

Automatic Optical Inspection Market: 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Optical Inspection Market Share is expected to increase by USD 894.39 million from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 24%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and Taiwan), North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Automatic Optical Inspection Market

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 894.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.06

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 65%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, and Taiwan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The automatic optical inspection market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • GÖPEL electronic GmbH- The company offers AOI systems for the inspection of THT components, THT solder joints, and wave-soldered SMD components in one system.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for automatic optical inspection in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services will facilitate the automatic optical inspection market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Automatic Optical Inspection Market Driver:

  • Automatic Optical Inspection Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Compressor Market in MEA by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The compressor market share in MEA is expected to increase by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pipeline integrity management market share is expected to increase by USD 2.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market outlook

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type

  • Comparison by type

  • 2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage

  • Advances in PCB manufacturing process

  • Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • GÖPEL electronic GmbH

  • Koh Young Technology Inc.

  • Mek Europe BV

  • Mirtec Co. Ltd.

  • Mycronic AB

  • Nordson Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Saki Corp.

  • Test Research Inc.

  • Viscom AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-optical-inspection-market-65-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-type-2d-aoi-systems-and-3d-aoi-systems-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2024-301516890.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Kinecta Joins the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund Campaign and Commits up to $50,000

    Kinecta Joins the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund Campaign and Commits up to $50,000PR NewswireMANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022For every $1 Donated, Kinecta will Match $2 up to $50,000.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • ChargePoint: Partnerships Galore Further Boost the Bull Case

    You can’t beat first mover advantage. Looking at the case of ChargePoint (CHPT), Evercore analyst James West believes the company’s “scale, land and expand strategy, consistent focus on R&D and new software and hardware advancements” present it with an advantage over newer incumbents to the EV charging space. Those advantages already seem to be bearing fruit, considering the slew of recent announcements from the EV charging station leader. First off, to accelerate the roll out of EV charging, th

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.