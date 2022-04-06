Automatic Optical Inspection Market: 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Optical Inspection Market Share is expected to increase by USD 894.39 million from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 24%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems)
Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and Taiwan), North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 894.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.06
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 65%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Vendor Insights-
The automatic optical inspection market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
GÖPEL electronic GmbH- The company offers AOI systems for the inspection of THT components, THT solder joints, and wave-soldered SMD components in one system.
Regional Market Outlook
65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for automatic optical inspection in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services will facilitate the automatic optical inspection market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Driver:
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Trend:
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Market segmentation by type
Comparison by type
2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage
Advances in PCB manufacturing process
Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
GÖPEL electronic GmbH
Koh Young Technology Inc.
Mek Europe BV
Mirtec Co. Ltd.
Mycronic AB
Nordson Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Saki Corp.
Test Research Inc.
Viscom AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
