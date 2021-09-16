U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Automatic Optical Inspection Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 24% |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Boost Automatic Optical Inspection Market Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 894.39 mn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic optical inspection market to register a CAGR of over 24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG are some of the major market participants. The growing use of smart manufacturing technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automatic Optical Inspection Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automatic optical inspection market

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41165

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automatic Optical Inspection Market size

  • Automatic Optical Inspection Market trends

  • Automatic Optical Inspection Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automatic optical inspection market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Report -The industrial robot sensors market size has the potential to grow by USD 1703.84 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!


Industrial Gearbox Market Report -The industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 9.91 billion and record a CAGR of 4.22% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic optical inspection market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automatic optical inspection market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automatic optical inspection market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic optical inspection market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market outlook

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type

  • Comparison by type

  • 2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage

  • Advances in PCB manufacturing process

  • Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • GÖPEL electronic GmbH

  • Koh Young Technology Inc.

  • Mek Europe BV

  • Mirtec Co. Ltd.

  • Mycronic AB

  • Nordson Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Saki Corp.

  • Test Research Inc.

  • Viscom AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-optical-inspection-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-24-17000-technavio-reports-301378158.html

SOURCE Technavio

