Automatic Optical Inspection Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 24% |17000+ Technavio Reports
Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Boost Automatic Optical Inspection Market Growth
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 894.39 mn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic optical inspection market to register a CAGR of over 24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG are some of the major market participants. The growing use of smart manufacturing technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automatic Optical Inspection Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geographic Landscape
Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automatic Optical Inspection Market size
Automatic Optical Inspection Market trends
Automatic Optical Inspection Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automatic optical inspection market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic optical inspection market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automatic optical inspection market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automatic optical inspection market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic optical inspection market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Market segmentation by type
Comparison by type
2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage
Advances in PCB manufacturing process
Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
GÖPEL electronic GmbH
Koh Young Technology Inc.
Mek Europe BV
Mirtec Co. Ltd.
Mycronic AB
Nordson Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Saki Corp.
Test Research Inc.
Viscom AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
