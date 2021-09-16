Automatic Optical Inspection Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 24% |17000+ Technavio Reports

Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Boost Automatic Optical Inspection Market Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 894.39 mn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic optical inspection market to register a CAGR of over 24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG are some of the major market participants. The growing use of smart manufacturing technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automatic Optical Inspection Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geographic Landscape

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automatic Optical Inspection Market size

Automatic Optical Inspection Market trends

Automatic Optical Inspection Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automatic optical inspection market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic optical inspection market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic optical inspection market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic optical inspection market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic optical inspection market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage

Advances in PCB manufacturing process

Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Mek Europe BV

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Saki Corp.

Test Research Inc.

Viscom AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

