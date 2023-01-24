U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is estimated to grow by USD 465.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market - Five forces
The global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (single cat and multi-cat).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Retail outlets help vendors retain existing customers as well as attract potential new customers, which can positively impact sales through the offline segment. These factors will, in turn, contribute to the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the pet industry, the pet food industry, and the pet insurance industry has positively impacted the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in the region. Rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are also some of the key drivers.

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing awareness about safety concerns and animal allergies is driving the growth of the market.

  • Animals such as cats carry harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni and diseases such as cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several types of pollutants.

  • An automatic litter box cleans animal litter without human effort and eliminates foul smells and the spread of any diseases.

  • Thus, the growing awareness about safety concerns and animal allergies is expected to increase the demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth.

  • The growing number of dual-income households has led to changes in lifestyles.

  • Pet owners prefer to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture, which is propelling the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes.

  • As a result, pet service providers are offering niche services to customers.

  • Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high purchase price and maintenance cost will challenge the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

  • Consumers incur high costs such as installation charges and other usage charges.

  • The cost inclusions associated with the use of automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes include monthly charges to Internet service providers; the cost of litter replacement filters and other replacement accessories; installation costs; and costs associated with protection, repair, and technological support.

  • These additional costs restrict the adoption of self-cleaning cat litter boxes in developing and underdeveloped economies.

  • These factors will impede the growth of the global automatic cat litter box market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors

The pet accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,243.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (dogs, cats, and others), product (pet toys and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The smart-connected pet collars market size is expected to increase by USD 816.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.47%. This report extensively covers smart-connected pet collars market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (dogs and cats), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 465.32 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.46

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Single cat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Automated Pet Care Products LLC

  • 12.4 Catlink

  • 12.5 ChillX Co.

  • 12.6 Cosmic Pet

  • 12.7 Hagen Group

  • 12.8 iKuddle

  • 12.9 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Omega Paw Inc.

  • 12.11 PETKIT Ltd.

  • 12.12 PetNovations Ltd.

  • 12.13 Petree Litter Boxes

  • 12.14 Radio Systems Corp.

  • 12.15 Smarty Pear

  • 12.16 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-self-cleaning-cat-litter-box-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301728967.html

SOURCE Technavio

