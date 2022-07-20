U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.32
    +15.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,813.97
    -13.08 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,852.91
    +139.76 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.32
    +14.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    -1.62 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.40
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0040
    -0.0150 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2210
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.49
    +11.80 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.57
    -13.71 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Recorded 5.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 - Growth, Trends & Key Players to 2025 - Exclusive Forecast Report by Technavio

·10 min read

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (single-cat and multi-cat), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is expected to increase by USD 397.2 million, at progressing a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is another factor supporting the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth. With the growing number of dual-income households, the lifestyle of people has changed immensely. People are considering their pets as a part of their family and are willing to spend on several pet care services that are considered a luxury by mass customers. Thus, pet owners are increasingly transforming into premium service buyers to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture. This factor extensively propels the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes among pet care service providers. The concept of pet parents has also been on the rise, especially among childless or single parents. Most pet owners prefer premium pet care services for their pets, which is significantly encouraging pet service providers to offer niche services to their customers' pets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample now!

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market segmentation by product (single-cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth by the single-cat segment will be significant for revenue generation. An increase in cat ownership, the rise in living standards, increased space needs of pets, and the increased affection toward pets lead to the increased demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes during the forecast period.

  • Regional Segment: 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes will facilitate the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Major Growth Drivers
The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

  • Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies

  • Increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems

  • Increase in working population segment

For additional information on the drivers along with the market challenges - Grab a sample now!

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Vendor Analysis

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. among others.

  • Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box products Litter-Robot 3 Connect and Litter-Robot 3.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Request a sample!

Reasons to Buy Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The automatic and smart pet feeder market share is expected to increase by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.9%.

  • The golf push and pull cart market has the potential to grow by USD 112.15 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 397.2 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.14

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., and Automated Pet Care Products Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.3 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.4 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.5 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.6 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Automated Pet Care Products Inc.

  • 11.4 ChillX Co.

  • 11.5 Cosmic Pet

  • 11.6 iKuddle

  • 11.7 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Omega Paw Inc.

  • 11.9 PetNovations Ltd.

  • 11.10 Radio Systems Corp.

  • 11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-self-cleaning-cat-litter-box-market-recorded-5-14-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021---growth-trends--key-players-to-2025---exclusive-forecast-report-by-technavio-301588311.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Chip-Making Machines Draw Record Orders for Dutch Tech Firm

    The world’s only manufacturer of a machine for making advanced semiconductors reported record orders as chip makers continue seeking to boost their production capabilities despite a recent slowdown in demand.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Rat-Plagued Warehouse Winds Down as Family Dollar Faces Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was fumigated and more than 1,000 rodent carcasses were removed, the rats are back.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingDavid Hernandez spotted three of the animals before 9 a.m. one recent morning. Davisha Silas found some dea

  • Oil futures pull back ahead of U.S. supply data

    Oil futures pull back Wednesday after industry data shows a rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories ahead of official inventory figures.

  • Spirit adds new hub in Houston, Slack announces first price hike since 2014, cruise stocks up

    Spirit Airlines is adding a new crew base in its Houston hub; Slack has announced its first price hike since its 2014 launch and is changing its free plan; and the CDC will no longer report COVID cases on cruise ships, sending cruise stocks up.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • 5 Things to Know in Crypto Today: BTC Breaks Above 50DMA, Eyes $24K as ETH Rally Slows

    Further improvement in macro sentiment is driving Bitcoin higher, with its “Fear & Greed” index now out of “Extreme Fear”.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingChina’s mobile phone shipments jumped 9.2% last month, led by overseas vendors such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. while domestic

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • The rapid growth of crypto mining is threatening to slow the US clean energy transition

    Bitcoin and ethereum mining are growing quickly in the US after China cracked down on cryptocurrencies. But energy-intensive mining rigs are already using as much electricity as all Houston homes.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • Rolls-Royce champions energy transition at Farnborough

    British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce is "championing" the energy transition and the decarbonisation of aviation, its outgoing chief executive Warren East told AFP on Tuesday at the Farnborough airshow.

  • Toys R Us Shops in Macy's Are Opening Soon

    After nearly a year of preparation, Macy's is opening Toys R Us-branded shops in all of its full-line stores.

  • U.S. gas prices just hit a 2-month low—the national average is now under $4.50 a gallon

    GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis expects prices will tumble to $3.99 per gallon by August.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • Explainer: Can U.S. port infrastructure handle more crude exports?

    U.S. crude shippers are exporting huge amounts of oil to meet strong demand from Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow. In coming years U.S. oil may find even more buyers overseas, but that could test the capabilities of U.S. export infrastructure. U.S. crude exports averaged 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) over the four weeks through late May, their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.