Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Recorded 5.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 - Growth, Trends & Key Players to 2025 - Exclusive Forecast Report by Technavio

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (single-cat and multi-cat), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is expected to increase by USD 397.2 million, at progressing a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is another factor supporting the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth. With the growing number of dual-income households, the lifestyle of people has changed immensely. People are considering their pets as a part of their family and are willing to spend on several pet care services that are considered a luxury by mass customers. Thus, pet owners are increasingly transforming into premium service buyers to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture. This factor extensively propels the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes among pet care service providers. The concept of pet parents has also been on the rise, especially among childless or single parents. Most pet owners prefer premium pet care services for their pets, which is significantly encouraging pet service providers to offer niche services to their customers' pets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market segmentation by product (single-cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth by the single-cat segment will be significant for revenue generation. An increase in cat ownership, the rise in living standards, increased space needs of pets, and the increased affection toward pets lead to the increased demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes during the forecast period.

Regional Segment: 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes will facilitate the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Story continues

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Major Growth Drivers

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies

Increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems

Increase in working population segment

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Vendor Analysis

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. among others.

Automated Pet Care Products Inc . - The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box products Litter-Robot 3 Connect and Litter-Robot 3.

Reasons to Buy Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 397.2 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.14 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., and Automated Pet Care Products Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of rivalry

4.6 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Automated Pet Care Products Inc.

11.4 ChillX Co.

11.5 Cosmic Pet

11.6 iKuddle

11.7 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.

11.8 Omega Paw Inc.

11.9 PetNovations Ltd.

11.10 Radio Systems Corp.

11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

