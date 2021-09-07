Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market report by Technavio estimates $ 2.28 Bn growth during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic and smart pet feeder market to register a CAGR of almost 22%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace and rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Distribution Channel
Geography
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the automatic and smart pet feeder market in the leisure products industry include C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market size
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market trends
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market industry analysis
The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding will offer immense growth opportunities. However, low battery life leading to battery runtime will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automatic and smart pet feeder market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors
