U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.50
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,748.34
    +48.46 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,661.49
    -128.09 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.61
    -3.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    +1.73 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.10
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7300
    +0.0470 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4780
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,647.09
    -860.73 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.10
    -4.53 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Automatic and smart pet feeder market size to grow by USD 1,236.23 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic and smart pet feeder market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,236.23 million between 2021 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,226.60 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • Dogness (International) Co. Ltd.: The company offers a dogness cube APP feeder which is used to program and customize feeding plans for pets.

  • Petcube Inc: The company offers F1 C automatic pet feeder which is designed to feed pets at regular intervals.

  • PETKIT Ltd.: The company offers an automatic pet feeder to dispense food to pets at regular time intervals.

  • Pets at Home Group Plc: The company offers petkit value which is designed to feed and food for pets in large quantities at regular intervals.

  • For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape –

The global automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automatic and smart pet feeders in the market are C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc. and others.

The global automatic and smart pet feeder market is at its growing stage. The market is moderately competitive where the key players are launching smart products with new technology to address evolving consumer preferences. With an expected increase in the number of players operating in the market, the disruption threat in the market will increase during the forecast period. The market is characterized by high product differentiation. The existing players need to invest in innovation and R&D activities to differentiate their products. Therefore, the competition in the global automatic and smart pet feeder market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Automatic and Smart), End-user (Dogs and Cats), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Department stores are expected to generate more revenue compared with other offline distribution channels, such as retail stores and hypermarkets. These stores offer products at competitive prices to attract customers. Department stores facilitate a close evaluation of products prior to purchase. Such stores are characterized by effective customer service strategies. Specialty stores offer an exclusive range of automatic and smart pet feeders with a comprehensive product mix. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global automatic and smart pet feeder market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automatic and smart pet feeder market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising online sales, an increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic and smart pet feeders are the key drivers of the market in focus in North America. Moreover, the rising demand for pet food and advanced pet feeding solutions, pet care products, and pet services also increased the market growth. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace are notably driving the market growth. Most pet owners across the globe cannot afford to spend quality time with their pets owing to their busy work lives. The percentage of working women, too, has increased over the years. The advent of nuclear families and evolved lifestyle patterns of the global population imply less time to spend at home. However, automatic and smart pet feeders aid in the timely feeding of pets. Additionally, most smart pet feeders are incorporated with cameras that are connected to the users' smartphones using an app. The owners can effectively track their pets through such gadgets. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -  Smart homes augmenting demand for smart pet feeders are emerging trends in the market. The advent of digitized, automatic homes has increased the demand for smart pet feeder products. Connectivity-enabled smart pet feeders are in high demand of late. Smart pet feeders can be connected to end-user smartphones. They help the owners remotely monitor the activities of their pets. Ease of operation from remote locations via Wi-Fi technology aids in the growth of the market. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of substitutes is a major challenge impeding market growth. Automatic and smart pet feeders are made from high-quality materials such as stainless steel and aluminum, which make them durable. Existing customers resell their products when they plan to procure advanced automatic and smart pet feeders. Most budget-conscious pet owners that are unable to afford automatic and smart pet feeders generally prefer used products, which are sold at a lower cost. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automatic and smart pet feeder market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 465.32 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (single cat and multi-cat), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The pet accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,243.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (dogs, cats, and others), product (pet toys and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,236.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 55%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automatic and smart pet feeder market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Smart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 8.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 C and A Marketing Inc.

  • 13.4 CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A

  • 13.5 Dogness (International) Co. Ltd.

  • 13.6 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 13.7 Encaya Corp.

  • 13.8 Paiwang Pet APP

  • 13.9 PetKeen

  • 13.10 PETKIT Ltd.

  • 13.11 Pets at Home Group Plc

  • 13.12 Qpets Inc.

  • 13.13 Radio Systems Corp.

  • 13.14 SureFlap Ltd.

  • 13.15 Tuya Inc.

  • 13.16 Vet Innovations Inc.

  • 13.17 Wopet

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027
Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-and-smart-pet-feeder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-236-23-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301742951.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Explores Ramping Chip Investment In Vietnam: Report

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) reportedly eyes a significant ramp-up of its $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation. The multi-year initiative entailing around $1 billion reflects a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors to cut reliance on China and Taiwan, Reuters reports. Intel also weighed alternative investments in Singapore and Malaysia over Vietnam. Also Read: Vietnam Wins Additional Investme

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Breaks Out On Russia's 500,000 Barrel Threat

    Exxon Mobil advanced Friday after Russia announced it will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, sending crude prices higher.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó Vot

  • Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year

    Bullish catalysts are mounting in the Permian Basin, with some predicting a 500,000 bpd surge in output this year

  • Oil Jumps as Russia Says It Will Cut Output in March

    Oil prices advanced on Friday after Russia said it will lower its production in retaliation for sanctions put on the country for its invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. benchmark, also climbed 2.1%, to $79.70. Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, said it will cut output by 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, starting next month.

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • GE suspended Russian operations after the Ukraine invasion a year ago. Here’s why it hasn’t fully departed Russia.

    Like many western companies, General Electric Co. announced the suspension of its operations in Russia last year.

  • Exclusive-Intel weighs boost to investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Intel Corp is considering a significant increase in its existing $1.5-billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The possible move, which one source said could be worth about $1 billion, would signal a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors, as companies push to cut reliance on China and Taiwan because of political risks and trade tension with the United States. One of the sources said the investment was likely to be made "over the future years" and could be even bigger than $1 billion, while the second person said Intel was also weighing alternative investment in Singapore and Malaysia, which may be preferred to Vietnam.

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.

  • Europe’s Next Energy Test: Wrestling Solar Back From China

    The region wants solar power to become its prime source of electricity by 2030. One challenge will be achieving that without depending on Chinese companies, which now control over 80% of the global supply chain.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • GM, GlobalFoundries Sign Chip Supply Deal

    The auto maker said the agreement supports its strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power its vehicles.

  • Tokyo Electron Raises Outlook on Stronger-Than-Feared Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Electron Ltd. raised its profit outlook for the year after global chipmakers continued to spend on new equipment in the face of rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Ve

  • Bombardier jet deliveries to rise in 2023 despite supply chain pressure

    (Reuters) -Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023 despite supply-chain problems expected to subside but not disappear this year, chief executive Eric Martel said. Canada's Bombardier expects to deliver more than 138 jets in 2023, compared with 123 last year, after strong demand for private flying lifted its quarterly results above expectations. "Today there are less suppliers that have issues but those that remain have sometimes deeper issues which we need to work with," Martel told reporters.

  • Why U.S. fuel prices continue to feel the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    The Russia-Ukraine war has called attention to the vulnerability of the U.S. petroleum market and may lead to a shift to better secure global energy supplies.

  • The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

    Oil markets were forced to refocus on fundamentals on Friday morning when Russia's Deputy Prime Minister announced a production cut of 500,000 bpd

  • EU leaders agree targeted, temporary support for green industry

    European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, hydrogen or zero-emission vehicles, partly in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). EU leaders have expressed concern that local content requirements of much of the $369 billion of subsidies in the IRA have will encourage companies to abandon Europe for the United States.