Automatic and smart pet feeder market size to grow by USD 1,236.23 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic and smart pet feeder market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,236.23 million between 2021 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,226.60 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Dogness (International) Co. Ltd.: The company offers a dogness cube APP feeder which is used to program and customize feeding plans for pets.

Petcube Inc: The company offers F1 C automatic pet feeder which is designed to feed pets at regular intervals.

PETKIT Ltd.: The company offers an automatic pet feeder to dispense food to pets at regular time intervals.

Pets at Home Group Plc: The company offers petkit value which is designed to feed and food for pets in large quantities at regular intervals.

Vendor Landscape –

The global automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automatic and smart pet feeders in the market are C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc. and others.

The global automatic and smart pet feeder market is at its growing stage. The market is moderately competitive where the key players are launching smart products with new technology to address evolving consumer preferences. With an expected increase in the number of players operating in the market, the disruption threat in the market will increase during the forecast period. The market is characterized by high product differentiation. The existing players need to invest in innovation and R&D activities to differentiate their products. Therefore, the competition in the global automatic and smart pet feeder market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Automatic and Smart), End-user (Dogs and Cats), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Department stores are expected to generate more revenue compared with other offline distribution channels, such as retail stores and hypermarkets. These stores offer products at competitive prices to attract customers. Department stores facilitate a close evaluation of products prior to purchase. Such stores are characterized by effective customer service strategies. Specialty stores offer an exclusive range of automatic and smart pet feeders with a comprehensive product mix. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automatic and smart pet feeder market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automatic and smart pet feeder market.

North America is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising online sales, an increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic and smart pet feeders are the key drivers of the market in focus in North America. Moreover, the rising demand for pet food and advanced pet feeding solutions, pet care products, and pet services also increased the market growth. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global automatic and smart pet feeder market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace are notably driving the market growth. Most pet owners across the globe cannot afford to spend quality time with their pets owing to their busy work lives. The percentage of working women, too, has increased over the years. The advent of nuclear families and evolved lifestyle patterns of the global population imply less time to spend at home. However, automatic and smart pet feeders aid in the timely feeding of pets. Additionally, most smart pet feeders are incorporated with cameras that are connected to the users' smartphones using an app. The owners can effectively track their pets through such gadgets. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Smart homes augmenting demand for smart pet feeders are emerging trends in the market. The advent of digitized, automatic homes has increased the demand for smart pet feeder products. Connectivity-enabled smart pet feeders are in high demand of late. Smart pet feeders can be connected to end-user smartphones. They help the owners remotely monitor the activities of their pets. Ease of operation from remote locations via Wi-Fi technology aids in the growth of the market. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of substitutes is a major challenge impeding market growth. Automatic and smart pet feeders are made from high-quality materials such as stainless steel and aluminum, which make them durable. Existing customers resell their products when they plan to procure advanced automatic and smart pet feeders. Most budget-conscious pet owners that are unable to afford automatic and smart pet feeders generally prefer used products, which are sold at a lower cost. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automatic and smart pet feeder market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,236.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

