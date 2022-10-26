U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market to record USD 619.69 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 619.69 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe increased adoption of automatic stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure is fostering the growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market in North America. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Free Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market is driven by increasing life expectancy, increase in chronic conditions, and the development of innovative digital technologies.

The market in focus is driven by the increased demand for stairlifts due to an aging population. However, High costs associated with climbing wheelchairs may hinder market growth might hamper market growth. Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is concentrated and competitive in nature. The market includes companies of varying sizes. Some companies are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. The need for high initial investments and the difficulties in adapting to the regulatory scenario of the sector limit the entry of new entrants into the market. Increasing competition among manufacturers may compel them to reduce their product prices, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is segmented as below:

  • Mobility Type

The demand for manual stair climbing wheelchairs is expected to grow in both developed and developing countries, owing to the rapid technological advancement and the support of the governments of various countries. Technological advances will help companies reduce the cost of manual stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period, which will, in turn, increase sales of manual stair climbing wheelchairs.

  • Geography

The market is expanding significantly in North America. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the substantial presence of key companies like AmeriGlide and Bruno, the rise in awareness campaigns for safe patient handling, and the high cost of healthcare.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic stair climbing wheelchair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic stair climbing wheelchair market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Pediatric Wheelchairs Market 2022-2026: The global pediatric wheelchairs market is segmented by product (manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The market growth will be significant in the manual wheelchairs segment. North America to have 40% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market: The global specialty medical chairs market is segmented by product (rehabilitation, examination, and treatment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). View Report Snapshot Here

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 619.69 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

  • 5.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AATGB

  • 10.4 Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

  • 10.5 ANTANO GROUP S.R.L.

  • 10.6 Baronmead International

  • 10.7 BFree Technology Ltd.

  • 10.8 Caterwil LLC

  • 10.9 Designboom

  • 10.10 Harmar Mobility LLC

  • 10.11 OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD.

  • 10.12 Vin Grace Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026
Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-stair-climbing-wheelchair-market-to-record-usd-619-69-mn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301659007.html

SOURCE Technavio

