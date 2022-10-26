Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market to record USD 619.69 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 619.69 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe increased adoption of automatic stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure is fostering the growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market in North America. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Free Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market is driven by increasing life expectancy, increase in chronic conditions, and the development of innovative digital technologies.

The market in focus is driven by the increased demand for stairlifts due to an aging population. However, High costs associated with climbing wheelchairs may hinder market growth might hamper market growth.

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is concentrated and competitive in nature. The market includes companies of varying sizes. Some companies are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. The need for high initial investments and the difficulties in adapting to the regulatory scenario of the sector limit the entry of new entrants into the market. Increasing competition among manufacturers may compel them to reduce their product prices, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins.

Story continues

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is segmented as below:

Mobility Type

The demand for manual stair climbing wheelchairs is expected to grow in both developed and developing countries, owing to the rapid technological advancement and the support of the governments of various countries. Technological advances will help companies reduce the cost of manual stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period, which will, in turn, increase sales of manual stair climbing wheelchairs.

Geography

The market is expanding significantly in North America. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the substantial presence of key companies like AmeriGlide and Bruno, the rise in awareness campaigns for safe patient handling, and the high cost of healthcare.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic stair climbing wheelchair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic stair climbing wheelchair market vendors

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 619.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

5.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AATGB

10.4 Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

10.5 ANTANO GROUP S.R.L.

10.6 Baronmead International

10.7 BFree Technology Ltd.

10.8 Caterwil LLC

10.9 Designboom

10.10 Harmar Mobility LLC

10.11 OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD.

10.12 Vin Grace Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

