Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2026, Increasing Penetration Of Industry 4.0 Across the Globe to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automatic voltage stabilizer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 Bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Dynamics:

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the automatic voltage stabilizer market is the expanding use of Industry 4.0 globally. Industries like food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, pharmaceuticals, and others are starting to adopt Industry 4.0. Several sectors are also embracing process automation since technology requires less manual labor and promotes greater productivity, effectiveness, dependability, and safety.

Voltage stabilizers are a fundamental part of every intelligent industrial machinery because their distinct solutions give the machinery the functionality it needs. Therefore, the market is anticipated to have favorable growth over the course of the projected period as Business 4.0 continues to delve further into various industry verticals. However, factors such as the threat from refurbished and counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The automatic voltage stabilizer market report is segmented by Type (Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers and Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACUPWR, Ashley Edison International Ltd., Control Technologies, Eaton Corp. Plc, Eremu SA, Foshan Unipower Electronic Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, GERMAREL GmbH, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Servokon System Ltd., Siemens AG, Statron AG, Torytrans SL, V Guard Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Watford Control Instruments Ltd., and Wenzhou Modern Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Ashley Edison International Ltd.

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

11.6 General Electric Co

11.7 Schneider Electric SE

11.8 Siemens AG

11.9 Statron AG

11.10 V Guard Industries Ltd.

11.11 Voltas Ltd.

11.12 Watford Control Instruments Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

