Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2026, Increasing Penetration Of Industry 4.0 Across the Globe to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automatic voltage stabilizer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 Bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
One of the main factors promoting the growth of the automatic voltage stabilizer market is the expanding use of Industry 4.0 globally. Industries like food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, pharmaceuticals, and others are starting to adopt Industry 4.0. Several sectors are also embracing process automation since technology requires less manual labor and promotes greater productivity, effectiveness, dependability, and safety.
Voltage stabilizers are a fundamental part of every intelligent industrial machinery because their distinct solutions give the machinery the functionality it needs. Therefore, the market is anticipated to have favorable growth over the course of the projected period as Business 4.0 continues to delve further into various industry verticals. However, factors such as the threat from refurbished and counterfeit products will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Vendors
The automatic voltage stabilizer market report is segmented by Type (Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers and Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Overhead Cables Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The overhead cables market share is expected to increase by USD 17.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Electric Motor Sales Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric motor sales market share is expected to increase by USD 52.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%.
Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
$4.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.95
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ACUPWR, Ashley Edison International Ltd., Control Technologies, Eaton Corp. Plc, Eremu SA, Foshan Unipower Electronic Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, GERMAREL GmbH, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Servokon System Ltd., Siemens AG, Statron AG, Torytrans SL, V Guard Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Watford Control Instruments Ltd., and Wenzhou Modern Group Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ABB Ltd.
11.4 Ashley Edison International Ltd.
11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc
11.6 General Electric Co
11.7 Schneider Electric SE
11.8 Siemens AG
11.9 Statron AG
11.10 V Guard Industries Ltd.
11.11 Voltas Ltd.
11.12 Watford Control Instruments Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-voltage-stabilizer-market-2026--increasing-penetration-of-industry-4-0-across-the-globe-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301636641.html
SOURCE Technavio