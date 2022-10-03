U.S. markets closed

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2026, Increasing Penetration Of Industry 4.0 Across the Globe to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automatic voltage stabilizer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 Bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the automatic voltage stabilizer market is the expanding use of Industry 4.0 globally. Industries like food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, pharmaceuticals, and others are starting to adopt Industry 4.0. Several sectors are also embracing process automation since technology requires less manual labor and promotes greater productivity, effectiveness, dependability, and safety.

Voltage stabilizers are a fundamental part of every intelligent industrial machinery because their distinct solutions give the machinery the functionality it needs. Therefore, the market is anticipated to have favorable growth over the course of the projected period as Business 4.0 continues to delve further into various industry verticals. However, factors such as the threat from refurbished and counterfeit products will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Vendors

The automatic voltage stabilizer market report is segmented by Type (Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers and Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).  APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings   

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$4.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ACUPWR, Ashley Edison International Ltd., Control Technologies, Eaton Corp. Plc, Eremu SA, Foshan Unipower Electronic Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, GERMAREL GmbH, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Servokon System Ltd., Siemens AG, Statron AG, Torytrans SL, V Guard Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Watford Control Instruments Ltd., and Wenzhou Modern Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Ashley Edison International Ltd.

  • 11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.6 General Electric Co

  • 11.7 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.8 Siemens AG

  • 11.9 Statron AG

  • 11.10 V Guard Industries Ltd.

  • 11.11 Voltas Ltd.

  • 11.12 Watford Control Instruments Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-voltage-stabilizer-market-2026--increasing-penetration-of-industry-4-0-across-the-globe-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301636641.html

SOURCE Technavio

