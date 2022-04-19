U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Automating Healthcare Inventory with Smart Technology: TrackCore Implements Its 500th Terso RFID-Enabled Enclosure

·3 min read

MADISON, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrackCore has implemented its 500th Terso Solutions smart enclosure. The adoption of this RFID enabled technology continues to accelerate throughout U.S. healthcare systems.

TrackCore Inc. implements its 500th Terso RFID Enclosure
TrackCore Inc. implements its 500th Terso RFID Enclosure

A Partnership Built on Data

"This milestone shows that our partnership and integrated solutions are addressing critical pain points that hospitals experience with manual tracking processes," said Ross MacGregor, Vice President of Business Development at TrackCore Inc. "Automation through the use of Terso's RFID, along with TrackCore EHR and ERP integrations, creates a touchless approach for our end users and helps these facilities maintain a fully compliant workflow."

How TrackCore is Helping Solve Compliance Issues Through Automation

  • According to the UPS Healthcare Supply Chain Vital Signs U.S. Hospitals Study, upwards of 40-60% of a hospital's total supply expenditures are represented by the operating room and the items moving through these spaces are often tissues and biologics, which are typically temperature regulated and require a greater level of compliance.

  • A large Wisconsin health system found they were able to meet the strict Joint Commission and FDA regulations through the traceability, real-time visibility, and accuracy that TrackCore and Terso integrated solutions provided. Some of the benefits this health system achieved include:

Moving Towards a Real-time Healthcare Supply Chain

"Healthcare staff need reliable and visible inventory information, which truly enables better patient care," said Jason Rosemurgy, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Terso. "We've…taken two best in class organizations and combined them with user-friendly technology to automate healthcare workflows and provide chain of custody for critical products. It exemplifies a partnership dedicated to improving inventory management processes and continues to move the market towards the real-time healthcare system."

For more information on this topic, click here to watch Terso's interview with Ross MacGregor where we further discuss healthcare inventory management.

About TrackCore Inc.

TrackCore, Inc. is a dynamic and growing company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. TrackCore began with a vision and commitment to improve patient safety surrounding tissues and implants and now serves more than 900 hospitals across the United States. TrackCore continues to invest in its products, expanding the TrackCore product offering to include TrackCore Interventional and TrackCore SameDay. Learn more at trackcoreinc.com

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by over 17 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID enabled cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-86°C to -5°C), read points, mobile solutions, and rooms. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled devices worldwide and provides inventory automation at over 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

Contact: Katherine Blonde
Marketing & Sales Specialist
katherine.blonde@tersosolutions.com

Terso Solutions, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Terso Solutions, Inc.)
Terso Solutions, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Terso Solutions, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automating-healthcare-inventory-with-smart-technology-trackcore-implements-its-500th-terso-rfid-enabled-enclosure-301528240.html

SOURCE Terso Solutions, Inc.

