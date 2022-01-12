U.S. markets closed

Automation Anywhere Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Robotic Process Automation

·3 min read

Recognized as a Customers' Choice for second consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the December 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software, for the second consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)
(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using a product or service.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge.

Automation Anywhere is one of three qualifying vendors in the RPA market to have met all requirements and be acknowledged as a Customers' Choice for RPA.

Gartner also named Automation Anywhere a Leader in its 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation for third consecutive year and positioned the company furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Leaders Quadrant for 2021.

Over the past year, Automation Anywhere has accomplished substantial growth and platform advances, for its cloud-native, AI-powered, Automation 360 enterprise automation platform; and bringing consumer experiences to the enterprise through the AARI bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday task.

"Organizations all over the world are embracing the power of automation combined with the flexibility of the cloud," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. Customers realize their automation strategies must include cloud RPA to ensure business resiliency, and we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that unlock human potential and transform the way we work."

To download the report, please visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/gartner-voice-of-customer

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation , By Analyst(s): Peer Contributors, December 31, 2021.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, By Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Naved Rashid, Paul Vincent, Keith Guttridge, Melanie Alexander, Updated 29 September 2021, Published 26 July 2021.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant , and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere, Automation 360, and AARI are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-anywhere-recognized-as-a-2021-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-for-robotic-process-automation-301459995.html

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

