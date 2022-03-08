U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Automation Consulting Firms Black Belt Solutions and ImageTech Systems Merge

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTech Systems, an industry leader in business process automation integration with a focus on Nintex, Kofax and Microsoft Power Apps, today announced the company's merger with Black Belt Solutions, a Business Process Improvement (BPI) and automation services firm. The transaction was facilitated by technology-focused investment firms CAVU Capital and Caprice Capital Partners.

Kevin Schaal, founder of Black Belt Solutions, will assume the role of CEO of the newly combined entities and RJ Oommen, founder of ImageTech Systems, will serve in a strategic advisory role. ImageTech was founded in 1994 with a focus on automating document-centric business processes within the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, State and Local Government, Manufacturing, and other industries. Establishing itself on the foundation of the Six Sigma process improvement and project management methodologies, Black Belt Solutions is a turn-key solutions provider for Business Process Improvement, Business Process Automation, Business Intelligence, and Corporate Project Management.

"ImageTech and Black Belt have each built a strong reputation in the industry as providers of high-value professional client services. With complementary capabilities, together we will deliver a wide range of critical process automation and robotics solutions to a diverse client base," said RJ Oommen, "There are tremendous opportunities in our market and CAVU Capital has a track record of helping technology companies grow."

"The Enterprise Work industry is expected to grow at 30% CAGR over the next five years, as it undergoes a fundamental transformation spearheaded by the implementation of automation tools and processes," said Kevin Schaal, CEO, ImageTech Systems. "This an exciting time in our industry and with our combined technical expertise in robotics and Intelligent Process Animation we are now well positioned for market expansion. I am proud to lead our newly combined team towards future success."

"ImageTech has built up a truly outstanding reputation with its clients and software partners over many years of reliable and timely service," said Rich Thomson, founder and managing partner, Caprice. "We are thrilled to support CAVU Capital and the ImageTech team as they build on that success in the future."

"We're very bullish on the Robotic Process Automation space and we're proud to have helped launch and grow Black Belt Solutions from its start," said Barry Shevlin, CEO, CAVU Capital. "Supporting Black Belt Solutions' merger with ImageTech was an easy decision and we look forward to continuing our support of the combined entity as it becomes an even bigger player in the Intelligent Automation space."

About ImageTech Systems
ImageTech Systems, Inc. is an Intelligent Process Automation and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solutions Provider that delivers turn-key ECM, consulting, and implementation services.
Visit www.imagetechsys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Black Belt Solutions
Black Belt Solutions is a turn-key solutions provider for Business Process Improvement, Business Process Automation and Business Intelligence. Establishing itself on the foundation of the Six Sigma process improvement and project management methodologies, Black Belt Solutions leverages the latest software technology to transform antiquated processes into highly automated, efficient workflows.
Visit www.blackbeltsolutions.us to learn more.

About Caprice Capital Partners
Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, non-sponsor-backed companies in the lower middle market.

About CAVU Capital
CAVU Capital is a private investment firm founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, FL. CAVU makes growth equity investments and takes an active role in helping management create and execute a plan to grow. For more information, visit www.cavucapital.com.

Press Information
For additional details, contact: Info@imagetechsys.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-consulting-firms-black-belt-solutions-and-imagetech-systems-merge-301496752.html

SOURCE ImageTech Systems

