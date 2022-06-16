Automation Solution Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automation Solution Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.45 billion at a CAGR of 5.37% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the automation solutions market in the renewable power generation industry in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, aggressive regulations promoting the expansion of renewable energy would help the automation solution market in the renewable power generating industry thrive in APAC.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry Analysis Report by End-user (Solar energy, Wind energy, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the introduction of aggressive policies supporting renewable power. In addition, the inception of new business models is anticipated to boost the growth of the automation solution market in renewable power generation industry.

Growing concerns over GHG emissions are driving governments in both developed and developing countries to enforce stricter regulations and frame new policies that encourage the adoption of renewable sources for generating power.

For instance, the Government of India set the target of increasing its renewable energy generation capacity from the current capacity of approximately 136 GW to 450 GW by 2030. Similarly, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced certain guidelines that clearly state that power plants older than 25 years with capacities of over 50 MW must be upgraded. The introduction of such regulatory norms is attracting significant investments in the field of renewable power generation, which is also driving the demand for automation solutions.

Major Five Automation Solution Companies:

ABB Ltd. -The company offers automation devices that deliver solutions such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), automation builder, control panels, and legacy products for renewable energy industry.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG -The company offers open automation systems using PC-based control technology. Various automation solutions offered by the company are Industrial PCs, drive technology, I/O and fieldbus components, and automation software.

Eaton Corporation Plc -The company offers a wide range of automation solutions such as electrical power monitoring system (EPMS), Power control and automation systems/PLC, industrial gateways, remote monitoring solutions, and solar monitoring solutions.

Hitachi Ltd. -The company offers Remote I/Os, inverters, and PLCs stand for highly integrated and discrete industrial automation solutions and smart manufacturing processes for the renewable power generation industry.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.-The company offers a vast range of automation and processing technologies, comprising of controllers, power distribution and control products, drive products, electrical discharge machines, laser processing machines, electron beam machines, computerized numerical controllers, and industrial robots.

Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry End-user Outlook

(Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Solar energy - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind energy - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry Geography

Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automation Solution Market In Renewable Power Generation Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

10.5 Eaton Corporation Plc

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.8 Pilz GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 Bosch Rexroth AG

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

