Automation Specialist, Turck, Chooses Spryker to Enable Seamless Ecommerce Experience for Customers

Spryker, with the support of Turbine Kreuzberg, will help Turck to bring more products online and allow customers to order seamlessly from a central location

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, has today announced that Turck, a global partner for factory, process and logistics automation across numerous industries, has chosen Spryker to lead the development of their new online commerce platform. Turbine Kreuzberg will be a critical partner for the development and implementation. Together, the partners are establishing a unified global sales and service platform to further strengthen Turck’s global distribution network spanning more than 30 national subsidiaries. Turck and Turbine Kreuzberg are developing the platform using a tech stack built around the modular, headless Spryker Commerce OS.

Turck has been in the industry for many decades and is one of the leading companies in the area of industry-automation. Automation solutions from Turck increase the availability and efficiency of machines and plants in numerous industries, such as the food, pharmaceutical, chemical and automotive industry, and applications, such as mobile machinery, intralogistics and packaging. At the forefront of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, Turck is well versed in working to minimize the disjunction between customized products and mass production for their customers. From a commerce perspective though, this can lead to very sophisticated and potentially complex transactions.

“When deciding on a commerce platform, we knew that most would be able to offer headless, API-first integrations but we wanted to understand the real business impact our commerce strategy could have over time. Spryker understands manufacturing challenges around digitalization and will help us to achieve faster time-to-market and greater flexibility for the future,” said Matthias Turck, Global Director eCommerce at Turck. “We are very much looking forward to the collaboration with Spryker and Turbine Kreuzberg. Together we are building the foundation of both the personalized customer experience and the future for our customers.”

As Spryker’s first ever solution partner, Turbine Kreuzberg has been working on Spryker projects for over seven years, adding up to 21 total projects so far. In the past year, Turbine Kreuzberg has grown its team by more than 55 percent, increasing its overall Spryker implementation capabilities and showing Spryker’s strong development in the market.

“We are proud to once again join forces with Spryker on our newest project together with IIoT pioneer, Turck,” said Christopher Möhle, Managing Director at Turbine Kreuzberg. “This is a true partnership, both on a personal as well as a technological level. Turck offers a wealth of industry-spanning expertise in everything from hardware to manufacturing processes and logistics. We’re glad to be adding our own skill set and experience in platform development to the mix.”

Spryker’s platform, designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, will allow for easy integration with Turck’s products and existing global landscape. Spryker’s composable, best-of-breed approach will provide the necessary flexibility for implementing a wide range of use cases and for adapting as needed to a changing market.

“We believe in the power of a strong partnership reflected by our mission to ‘compose outcomes beyond technology’ and are excited to be working with Turck and Turbine Kreuzberg to bring their digital B2B commerce experience to the next level,'' said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “This project demonstrates Turck’s ambition and dedication to digital transformation and leadership in a historically traditional industry. This investment will help them to increase business in additional markets and future-proof their enterprise. We look forward to what’s to come for Turck and their customers.”

The joint project is already underway. In an initial discovery phase, the teams have begun analyzing Turck’s existing systems landscape and engineering requirements for the implementation to follow.

About Turck

Turck is a global partner for factory, process and logistics automation in numerous industries. With its digitally networkable solutions for efficient automation systems, the company is one of the pioneers of Industry 4.0 and IIoT. As a specialist in smart sensor technology and decentralized automation, Turck brings intelligence to machines and ensures reliable detection, transmission and processing of relevant production data – from the sensor to the cloud – not only with robust I/O solutions in IP67, but also with user-friendly software and services.

More than 4,650 employees worldwide develop, produce and sell products and solutions from the areas of sensor, fieldbus, control, cloud, connection and interface technology, as well as HMI and RFID. The worldwide production and sales network comprises more than 30 subsidiaries, as well as agencies in another 60 countries. State-of-the-art production facilities in Germany, Switzerland, Poland, USA, Mexico and China enable us as an independent family-owned company to be flexible and to quickly meet the requirements of local markets at all times.

About Turbine Kreuzberg

Turbine Kreuzberg is a software company from Berlin. With 140+ engineers and tech experts working at the heart of companies' digital landscapes, Turbine Kreuzberg’s teams build and operate digital commerce platforms and enterprise applications. Beyond implementation, Turbine Kreuzberg helps companies shape the right technological strategies for their business – from designing system and software architectures, to finding the right implementation models, and evaluating cutting-edge technological approaches at an early stage. For more information, visit turbinekreuzberg.com .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant ™ for Digital Commerce and was also ranked as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 . Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York.

https://spryker.com

