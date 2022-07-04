U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +1.73 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.21 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7200
    +0.5450 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,599.83
    +529.89 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.22
    +4.08 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.02
    +75.37 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Automation and Technology Transformation Expert Najeeb Saour Joins Burnie Group

The Burnie Group
·2 min read
The Burnie Group
The Burnie Group

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, announced the appointment of Najeeb Saour to lead the firm’s Technology and Automation practice.

Najeeb is an expert in automation, technology implementation, and business transformation. He has proven experience leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, reduce costs, and drive process efficiency. Najeeb applies his diverse skillset to solving his clients’ most complex operational challenges. In addition, he is an accomplished people and culture leader, having led teams and engagements of over 40 people.

“We are honoured to have Najeeb lead our Automation and Technology practice,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal at Burnie Group. “His experience in customer strategy and service delivery will help our clients to adopt leading technology and automation solutions, including intelligent automation, robotic process automation, and cognitive computing. Under Najeeb’s leadership, Burnie Group will further our commitment to helping our clients reach their goals through automation.”

In his most recent role with Deloitte, Najeeb led intelligent automation at scale delivery. He also acted as the intelligent automation expert for financial services clients and as the talent and people lead for Deloitte’s automation practice. Outside of work, Najeeb is a proud father of two, a fitness enthusiast, and an avid chef. He also enjoys staying on top of stock and investment trends.

Najeeb assumes the position of Head of Technology and Automation, effective July 4th, 2022.

About Burnie Group
Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in technology and automationstrategy, and operations, and serves clients in industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare and private equity. Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:
Courtney Heffernan
Marketing Manager
courtney.heffernan@burniegroup.com
416-306-8349


