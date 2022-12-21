U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Automation Testing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the automation testing market are Accenture plc, AFour Technologies, Applitools, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Codoid Innovations Private Limited, Cygnet Infotech, Froglogic, IBM, Infostrecth, Invensis, Keysight Technologies, Micro Focus, Worksoft, Mobisoft Infotech, Parasoft, ProdPerfect, QA Mentor, QA Source, Ranorex, Sauce Labs, Smartbear Software, Testim.io, Thinksys, Tricentis and QualityKiosk Technologies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374539/?utm_source=PRN



The global automation testing market is expected to grow from $16.46 billion in 2021 to $19.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.84%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automation testing market is expected to reach $40.20 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.23%.

The automation testing market includes revenues earned by entities by implementation, and managed services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Automation testing refers to a software testing technique that executes a test case suite using special automated testing software tools to cut testing costs, deliver capabilities more quickly, and to improve the softwareâ€™s efficacy, efficiency, and coverage.

North America was the largest region in the automation testing market in 2021.Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the automation testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values â€" that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main component of automation testing are testing type and services.The testing component of automation testing are testing software designed to reduce testing costs, deliver features more quickly, and improve the softwareâ€™s efficacy, efficiency, and coverage.

Performance testing, regression testing, functional testing, unit testing, and other types of automation testing are examples of testing types. The automation testing type are functional testing and non-functional testing, that are applied to advisory and consulting services, planning and development services, implementation services, and managed services, used by IT and telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, aviation, hospitality, government, and energy and power.

The growth in the demand for automation of the testing process is expected to propel the development of the automation testing market.Automation testing provides many benefits like completing routine tasks, quickly discovering faults, accuracy, and continuous feedback, which saves time and personnel and will lead to lower software testing costs.

These benefits are prompting businesses to adopt automation testing for their software.Furthermore, digitalization and automation tools assist in lowering the reliance on labor.

This enables to automate business processes and create new digitalized testing models by leveraging web-based solutions and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, robots, AI, and d+B23ata science.For Instance, In December 2021, according to a report on the digitalization of SMEs published by the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based non-governmental and lobbying organization indicates that 97% of global companies have accelerated automation technology adoption, including SMEs representing more than 90% across the globe.

Therefore, an increase in the demand for automation of the testing process will drive the automation testing market.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the automation testing market.The advantage of advancedÂ automation testing is that it can help reduce time-to-market and launch a bug-free product by handling repetitive tasks with fewer resources, maximizing return on Investment for businesses.

It provides better insights than manual testing when some tests fail.Major companies operating in the automation testing market are employing advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to reduce the complexity and enhance the usability of their automation testing services.

For instance, In July 2020, Micro Focus, a UK-based provider of software and consultancy services, announced AI-powered enhancements to the UFT Familyâ€™s intelligent testing capabilities, a solution designed to reduce the overall complexity of automating functional testing processes. These new AI-based capabilities ensure that application teams can meet growing demands effectively, efficiently, and agilely by increasing test coverage and resiliency while decreasing test creation time and maintenance efforts.

In February 2021, Sauce Labs Inc., a US-based cloud-hosted, web and mobile-based automation testing solution, acquired AutonomIQ for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Sauce Labs increase the variety of solutions the company offers as AutonomIQ specializes in quickly and easily executing tests on software as a service (SaaS) and low-code applications using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as leverage. AutonomIQ is a US-based automation testing company.

The countries covered in the automation testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The automation testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automation testing market statistics, including automation testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a automation testing market share, detailed automation testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automation testing industry. This automation testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374539/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-testing-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301707063.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

