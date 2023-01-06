U.S. markets closed

Automation Testing Global Market Report 2023: Industry to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2027 with a 16.4% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation Testing Market by Component (Testing Types (Static Testing and Dynamic Testing) and Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, and Embedded Software), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The automation testing market is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2022 to USD 52.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. With increasing remote work culture, the adoption of IoT devices, mobile devices, and cloud-based solutions has increased the need to ensure that these devices function without any issues driving the demand for performance testing. There is an ever-increasing need for faster and efficient software deployment to meet the requirements of the increasing customer base across the globe, which is increasing the demand for automation testing.

By vertical, BFSI accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period

The BFSI industry's digital transformation initiatives are mostly concentrated on enhancing the customer experience, which can be further supported by automating QA and testing. To maximise the automation of QA and test processes, several firms are testing analytics, AI, and ML. Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to be driven by the desire to automate repetitive operations and give control to end users. The demand for automation testing was fueled by the recent trends of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AL, and ML, and their usage in software testing.

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the automation testing market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by the existence of a large population, developing infrastructure and technology. Major economies in Asia Pacific, including those in Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, have excellent potential for automated testing suppliers to expand. The government is putting forth efforts to hasten the adoption of emerging technologies like AI, ML, automation, IoT, mobile and online applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies. The adoption of remote work practises by businesses has led to an increase in the need for cloud-based solutions and IoT devices, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the region's automation testing market.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the automation testing market.

  • By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

  • By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Managers: 40%

  • By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Middle East & Africa: 9%, and Latin America: 6%

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automation Testing Market Size, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Testing Type
6.3 Services

7 Market Size, by Testing Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Testing Type: Market Drivers
7.2 Static Testing
7.3 Dynamic Testing

8 Automation Testing Market Size, by Dynamic Testing
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Dynamic Testing: Market Drivers
8.2 Functional Testing
8.3 Non-Functional Testing
8.3.1 Application Programming Interface Testing
8.3.2 Security Testing
8.3.3 Performance Testing
8.3.4 Compatibility Testing
8.3.5 Compliance Testing
8.3.6 Usability Testing

9 Automation Testing Market Size, by Services
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
9.2 Advisory and Consulting Services
9.3 Planning and Development Services
9.4 Support and Maintenance Services
9.5 Documentation and Training Services
9.6 Implementation Services
9.7 Managed Services
9.8 Other Services

10 Automation Testing Market Size, by Endpoint Interface
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Endpoint Interface: Market Drivers
10.2 Mobile
10.3 Web
10.4 Desktop
10.5 Embedded Software

11 Market Size, by Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
11.2 SMEs
11.3 Large Enterprises

12 Automation Testing Market Size, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
12.2 Bfsi
12.3 Automotive
12.4 Aerospace and Defense
12.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
12.6 Retail
12.7 Telecom
12.8 IT & Ites
12.9 Manufacturing
12.10 Logistics and Transportation
12.11 Energy and Utilities
12.12 Media and Entertainment
12.13 Other Verticals

13 Automation Testing Market Size, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • Afour Technologies

  • Apexon

  • Applitools

  • Astegic

  • Broadcom

  • Capgemini

  • Cigniti Technologies

  • Codoid Innovations

  • Cygnet Infotech

  • IBM

  • Invensis

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Microfocus

  • Microsoft

  • Mobisoft Infotech

  • Paraso

  • Qa Mentor

  • Qasource

  • Qt Company

  • Qualitykiosk Technologies

  • Ranorex

  • Sauce Labs

  • Smartbear

  • Thinksys

  • Tricentis

  • Worksoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5yldd

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

