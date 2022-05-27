U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Automobile Journalists Association of Canada announces Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year at EcoRun Kick Off

·3 min read

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced the recipients of its Green Car of the Year and Green Utility Vehicle of the Year awards this week, coinciding with the kick-off of the AJAC EcoRun, a rolling showcase of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The 2022 Polestar 2 takes home top honours as the Canadian Green Car of the Year, while the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge takes home the win in the Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year. These vehicles were selected by numerous AJAC journalists across the country after careful consideration recharge time, driving range, vehicle dynamics and overall value.

Those attributes will also be especially important at the 2022 AJAC EcoRun, a showcase of the latest electrified and fuel-efficient vehicles on the market. This year, the event will take our members on a scenic drive around Ontario from May 25-27, starting from Toronto to Collingwood to Tobermory, across the ferry to Manitoulin Island and back south through Sudbury, North Bay and Huntsville.

There are 16 automotive journalists rolling across the province with a fleet of 15 electrified vehicles and hybrids and will help to show the public how the charging network currently functions, how each of the vehicles manages its range and how each brand tackles the idea of fuel efficiency differently.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to EcoRun, in person for the first time since 2019," said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President. "Demonstrating how far Canadians can go with electrified vehicles is more important than ever. With our fleet of family-friendly vehicles, every single one of which includes a battery for electrification, we're aiming for our most fuel-efficient EcoRun yet."

Helping to make the EcoRun possible this year are three major sponsors: Canadian Fuels Association, Electric Mobility Canada and Flo.

"The Canadian Fuels Association is excited to be a part of AJAC's 2022 EcoRun," said Jason Vaillant, Vice President of Communications & Outreach. "We are committed to being part of Canada's low-carbon solution and contributing significant emission reductions through innovation and collaboration."

Watch the hashtag #EcoRun to see our journalist members EcoRun journey over 900km across Ontario.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Canadian Fuels Association

The Canadian Fuels Association is 'the voice of Canada's transportation fuels sector.'  Our members refine, distribute and market the fuels that power our trucks, trains, ships, planes and automobiles. As the supplier of 95% of Canada's transportation fuels and among our country's largest producers of biofuels, our sector is key to maintaining a strong, resilient economy while achieving emission reductions that support Canada's transition to a lower-carbon economy.

About Electric Mobility Canada

Electric Mobility Canada (EMC) is a national membership-based not-for-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the advancement of e-mobility as an exciting and promising opportunity to fight climate change and stimulate and support the Canadian economy.

EMC's mission is to strategically accelerate the transition to electric mobility across Canada

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a provider of smart charging software and equipment. In conjunction with its parent company, AddEnergie, FLO leverages its vertical integration to offer EV drivers the best possible charging experience. Every month, the company enables more than half a million charging events, thanks to over 60,000 high-quality EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential installations. FLO employees are located across North America, from the headquarters in Quebec City, to assembly plants in Shawinigan, to offices in Montreal, Vancouver and Sacramento, and they also work remotely in key US and Canadian markets. For more information, visit flo.com.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c0491.html

