Automotive 48V System Market to grow by 17.39 million Units during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive 48V System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive 48V system market is poised to grow by 17.39 million units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.

The report on the automotive 48V system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the automotive battery manufacturers developing 48V battery systems, the favorable environment supporting EV adoption globally, and stringent regulations to control emissions.

The automotive 48V system market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive 48V system market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive 48V system market covers the following areas:

Automotive 48V System Market Sizing
Automotive 48V System Market Forecast
Automotive 48V System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • AVL List GmbH

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Valeo SA

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market in North America- The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America is segmented by end-user (testing centers and body shops, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs) and geography (US, Mexico, and Canada). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Alternator Market- The automotive alternator market is segmented by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Mild HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Low-powered BEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AVL List GmbH

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-48v-system-market-industry-analysis

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-48v-system-market-to-grow-by-17-39-million-units-during-2021-202517000-technavio-research-reports-301279798.html

SOURCE Technavio

