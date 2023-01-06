U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.00
    +30.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0123 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0183 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0740
    -1.3180 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,923.58
    +74.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.12
    +3.56 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Automotive ABS and ESC Market is expected to grow from USD 99.9 billion in 2022 to USD 231.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune, India, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive ABS and ESC market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive ABS and ESC market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the technology, sales channel, vehicle type and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global automotive ABS and ESC market are Tata Motors, Autoliv, Aptiv, AISIN CORPORATION, AKEBOND BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Hitachi, Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Mando Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer HoldCo, LLC., HYUNDAI MOBIS, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Haldex, DENSO Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive ABS and ESC market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

During braking, anti-skid braking systems ensure that the wheels of a motor vehicle maintain tractive contact with the road surface based on the driver's inputs. ESC helps the driver to control the vehicle during sharp curves and critical conditions. Automobile companies are currently embracing hi-tech innovation in order to reduce crashes and mitigate the impact of accidents on their passengers. Globally, consumers are taking an increasing interest in automotive safety systems like ABS and ESC, which is boosting market growth. Passenger cars are becoming more equipped with active safety systems, with consumers increasingly demanding systems that avert accidents, including ESCs and ABS. There are some factors which are hindering the growth of the market such as a lack of awareness about the technologies and the high cost of the product and installation. Increasing costs of raw materials used to manufacture automotive antilock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability controls (ESC) have caused a significant burden on the market. The biggest challenge to the market will be the increasing costs associated with designing and testing. Moreover, Automotive ABS and ESC market leaders are adopting tactical approaches, such as mergers and takeovers, as well as the launch of new products, to expand their product line and maintain their leading position.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/296

Scope of Automotive ABS and ESC Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Technology, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Tata Motors, Autoliv, Aptiv, AISIN CORPORATION, AKEBOND BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Hitachi, Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Mando Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer HoldCo, LLC., HYUNDAI MOBIS, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Haldex, DENSO Corporation among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Electronic system control is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The technology segment includes diagnosis, detection and others. The electronic stability control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. ESC systems automate the braking of individual wheels to assist drivers in maintaining control of a car during critical moments. In addition, electronic stability control-equipped vehicles are involved in 32% fewer single-vehicle crashes, and 58% fewer rollover crashes resulting in injury to the driver.

OEM is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The sales channel segment includes aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Automotive ABS and ESC are expected to reach revenues of nearly US$ 100,000 Mn by 2029-end, with OEMs remaining the most attractive sales channel. OEMs are contributing a major share in the growth of the market by availing the technologies to consumers quickly.

Light commercial vehicles are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The vehicle type segment includes heavy commercial vehicles, compact vehicles, luxury vehicles, mid-sized vehicles, premium vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The light commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is projected that ABS and ESC sales in light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles will increase, but light commercial vehicles will remain more lucrative than heavy commercial vehicles. To keep the driver safe during driving ABS and ESC technologies are installed in commercial vehicles for a smooth and safe driving experience, the rising demand from the commercial vehicles segment whether the vehicle is heavy or light is propelling the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive ABS and ESC market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. The presence of major key players in the region is contributing a large share in the growth of the regional automotive ABS and ESC market. Moreover, stringent rules by the European government to install the systems in vehicles to improve safety are also boosting market growth. The European government has made it mandatory to install ABS and ESC systems in every vehicle to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's automotive ABS and ESC market size was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Audi, and BMW are just a few of the major carmakers in Germany that utilize anti-lock braking systems in their vehicles. Hence, the industry has a great deal of potential to capitalize.

  • China

China's automotive ABS and ESC market size was valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030.
Due to rising driving safety demands, the market for auto anti-lock braking systems and electronic stability control systems in China is experiencing rapid growth.

  • India

India's automotive ABS and ESC market size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030.
The significant growth of the automotive ABS and ESC market in the country is due to consumer preferences for better safety systems and legislation & policy frameworks mandating safety equipment integration into cars.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of automotive ABS and ESC market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry to install ABS and ESC systems in vehicles to reduce the chances of road accidents, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/296/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle Types, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrains & Chassis, Body Electronics and Safety & Security Systems), By Technology (Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Adaptive Cruise Control), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-microcontrollers-market/284

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/valve-cover-gasket-market/283

Boat Wiring Harness Market Size by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Application (Gasoline Boats, Hybrid Boats and Electric Boats), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/boat-wiring-harness-market/278


Recommended Stories

  • Why Luminar CEO is running over fake kids in a Tesla at CES

    Austin Russell is trying to prove that automotive-safety systems with lidar — the technology at the core of his company — are safer than those without.

  • PGT Trucking purchases first of 100 electric trucks from Nikola

    It's the first of 100 trucks that the company eventually plans to acquire in the coming years from Nikola.

  • Wells Fargo VP Fired After Mid-Flight Urination Incident

    The bank was called out for several of its major moves last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers with no explanation, being called out by a group of senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) for allegedly racist hiring practices, and excessive cases of rampant fraud via its Zelle app. The cause was banking violations that impacted 16 million consumer accounts, including repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees. Wells Fargo India Vice President Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from JFK to New Delhi on November 26 when he got out of his seat, walked up to another passenger, and proceeded to urinate on her.

  • Markets were ‘somewhat caught offsides’ by December jobs growth, strategist explains

    Truist Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner and RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the December jobs report and the positive reaction from markets amid data beating economist expectations.

  • Ram reveals EV pickup concept that will compete against Ford, GM and Rivian

    Add another entrant into the high-stakes battlefield of EV pickup trucks. At CES from Las Vegas, Ram Trucks unveiled the Ram Revolution 1500 EV Concept, a full-size pickup that will likely mirror a production version that Ram says we will see later this year.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Tesla and Rivian

    Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Tesla and Rivian are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • ‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting,’ and it’s helping Gen Z and millennials land $30,000 raises

    Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.

  • Lula Team Wants to Halt Petrobras Sale of Natural Gas Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras should abandon planned divestments in refining and natural gas and expand in those areas instead, according to a detailed report from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition team.Most Read from BloombergSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mou

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Slashes China Prices As BYD Unveils Two Super-Premium EVs

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • Judge Orders Cruise Companies to Pay More Than $436 Million for Docking at Seized Terminal in Cuba

    The four cruise lines have said they would appeal the ruling, which marked an important milestone for cases brought under Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act over property confiscated during the Cuban revolution.

  • GM sold the most cars to Americans in a year when fewer people were buying

    General Motors has clawed its way to the top in a particularly somber year for car sales.

  • Netflix Is ‘Pleased With the Growth’ of Its Ad Tier So Far, Head of Advertising Says

    Netflix is “pleased with the growth that we’re seeing” in its ad-supported tier since its launch two months ago, said Jeremi Gorman, president of worldwide advertising. Gorman, speaking Friday at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, declined to break out subscriber numbers (Netflix reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan. 19). However, she said, “You would be […]

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • Why the New EV Tax Credits Don’t Make Sense

    The IRS is inviting people to comment on how it applied the new law for electric-vehicle purchase tax credits. Tesla investors likely have a lot to say.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said that his holding company's preferred duration for holding a stock is "forever." With Buffett's incredible, market-crushing track record in mind, here are two stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are worth buying now and owning for the long haul. While plenty of other companies vie for design wins and performance edges in various corners of the semiconductor industry, no other player comes close to matching TSMC when it comes to actually manufacturing chips.

  • McDonald's to boost restaurant growth, streamline some programs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger chain McDonald's Corp said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy. The new plan, announced in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski to global employees and seen by Reuters, calls for the Chicago-based company to cancel or "de-prioritize" some initiatives while also accelerating store development. McDonald's beat sales and profit estimates in its last quarterly earnings results in October, helped by higher menu prices and increased foot traffic from inflation-weary customers looking for value meals.

  • Tesla Is Cutting Prices (Again). Here's What It Means for Investors.

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) latest price cuts come as the company grapples with headwinds while Elon Musk is distracted with his acquisition of Twitter. Investors are undoubtedly hoping for Musk to get his hands firmly on the wheel.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Ford reports smaller drop in 2022 U.S. sales as inventory levels improve

    U.S. automakers have been able to sell more cars and trucks than their Asian counterparts, following supply chains snags due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China last year. General Motors Co on Wednesday reclaimed the top spot in U.S. auto sales from Toyota Motor Corp aided by higher inventory levels. Ford said on Thursday it sold 15,617 units of its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck in 2022 after they went on sale earlier in the year.