Automotive Acoustic Material Market to register growth worth USD 4.67 by 2029, Development Scenario and Regional Insights

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Automotive Acoustic Material Market was valued at USD 3.15 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 4.67 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “Automotive Acoustic Material Market”, which is a combination of primary and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Automotive Acoustic Material was USD 3.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.05 percent through the forecast period by reaching USD 4.67 Bn by 2029. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Automotive Acoustic Material Market size.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.15 Bn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 4.67 Bn.

CAGR

5.05 percent (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

285

No. of Tables

119

No. of Charts and Figures

111

Segment Covered

Vehicle Type, Material Type, Application and Components

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11403

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Automotive Acoustic Material Market with a share of 45.56 percent

The growth in the APAC region was followed by Europe and North America. The region held the largest Automotive Acoustic Materials Market share majorly due to the presence of major companies in the region. The market in the region has also witnessed growth due to the high vehicle production, which further offers tremendous growth opportunities too.

The Europe region held the second largest position in terms of Automotive Acoustic Material Market growth

The market in the Europe region is growing mainly due to the increasing sales of premium, luxury and high end cars. In the region, customised premium vehicles are offered by many automobile manufacturers with superior interior features mainly focused on infotainment and acoustics which is expected to drive the regional Automotive Acoustic Material Market over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11403

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • LCV

  • HCV

By Material Type

  • Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

  • Fiberglass

  • Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

  • Polyurethane (PU) foam

  • Polypropylene

  • Textiles

By Application

  • Underbody & engine bay acoustics

  • Interior cabin acoustics

  • Exterior acoustics

  • Trunk panel acoustics

By Components

  • Arch Liner

  • Dash

  • Fender & Floor Insulator

  • Door

  • Head & Bonnet Liner

  • Engine Cover

  • Trunk Trim

  • Parcel Tray

  • Other

By Vehicle Type, the HCV segment is expected to grow at the rapid CAGR during the forecast period because of its uses in the acoustic material for door trim, cabin rear trim, wheel arch liners, engine encapsulation and headliners.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11403

By the Material Type, Polyurethane and Polyurethane (PU) foam are the largest segments. They are increasingly gaining importance in the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market. Polyurethane is mostly used in the interior of the vehicles and Polyurethane (PU) foam is used in the exterior of the vehicles. In the future, the demand for the Polyurethane and Polyurethane (PU) foam is expected to increase because of many benefits such as versatility, better sound absorption, reduced weight, improved aesthetics, and cost-effective features.

By the Application, Interior Cabin Acoustics segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for the quiet and noiseless vehicle cabins for comfortable driving.

By Component, the Door segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period because door trim is one of the important interior applications used in all vehicle categories.

Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=11403&type=Single%20User

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Key Competitors include:

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • J. H. Ziegler GmbH (Germany)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Huntsman International LLC (US)

  • Auralex Automotive Acoustics, Inc. (US)

  • Johns Manville (US)

  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

  • FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS, Inc. (US)

  • Thomas Publishing Company. (US)

  • Owens Corning (US)

  • HARMAN International. (US)

  • UFP Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • 3M Company (US)

  • Soundproof Cow (US)

  • Sumitomo Riko Company Limited. (Japan)

  • NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO.,LTD. (Japan)

  • Toray Industries (Japan)

  • Tex Tech Industries (India)

  • H.S. Engineers (India)

  • Alfa Acoustics (India)

  • Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

  • Knauf Insulation (Belgium)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Easy Noise Control B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Acoustic & Insulation Techniques, S.L. (Spain)

  • Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd. (UK)

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)

Key questions answered in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market are:

  • What is Automotive Acoustic Material?

  • What are the segments in which the Automotive Acoustic Material Market is divided?

  • What are the global trends in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

  • What are the factors contributing to the final price of Automotive Acoustic Material?

  • What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

  • How is the intervention from regulatory authority shaping the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

  • What are the major challenges that the Automotive Acoustic Material Market could face in the future?

  • Who held the largest market share in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

Key Offerings:

  • Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

  • Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

  • Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vehicle type, Material Type, Application, Components and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

    • Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

    • Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • PORTER’s analysis

  • Value chain and supply chain analysis

  • Legal Aspects of business by region

  • Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

  • Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Foam Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 137.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.81 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increase in demand for polyurethane foam in the building insulation for the energy conservation and increasing demand for foam in the electronics packaging.

Bio-based Polyurethane Foam Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 58.18 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for bio-based polyurethane from the automotive industry and high demand for green buildings.

Fiberglass Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 44.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for high tensile strength, durable and lightweight materials for use in the automotive, aerospace & defence, electrical & electronics industries and wind energy.

MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 118.87 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.14 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for the MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane based products in the automotive industry.

Polyurethane Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 151.79 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand in the automotive and construction industries.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


