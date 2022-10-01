Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market to Record a CAGR of 16.45%, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Ford Motor Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market by Application (Mid-sized vehicles and High performance vehicles) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive active aerodynamics system market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.25 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive active aerodynamics system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, HBPO GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Pagani Automobili Spa, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche AG, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as an air curtain in the front apron or the air breather behind the front wheel arches, which allow BMW to travel with greater ease through the air. Other aerodynamic features include the optimized underbody and streamlined vehicle proportions.

Ford Motor Co. - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as powerful EcoBoost production engine.

General Motors Co - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems to improve fuel economy by helping cars and trucks slip through the air more easily.

Koch Industries Inc. - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems through SRG Global finish technologies.

Koenigsegg Automotive AB - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as triplex suspension system and Z-shaped anti roll bar.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive active aerodynamics system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics

The stringent regulations for emission control increasing the adoption of active aerodynamics systems are driving the automotive active aerodynamics system market growth. However, factors such as the increased weight and complexity of vehicles may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been classified into mid-sized vehicles and high performance vehicles. The mid-sized vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, HBPO GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Pagani Automobili Spa, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche AG, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

