Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to Grow by USD 1.06 bn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive active purge pump market report by Technavio infers that the adherence to stringent laws formulated by governments is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Active Purge Pump Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Market Scope

The automotive active purge pump market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by vehicle type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe will contribute to 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high production and sales volumes of passenger cars and the presence of several high-end passenger car brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG, and Audi AG. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Germany, France, and the UK will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market

  • Market Driver:

Fumes from gasoline fuel are composed of benzene, which can lead to health hazards when inhaled. Photochemical smog is another major concern and is caused by a combination of sunlight and exhaust fumes. Thus, modern petrol-based vehicles are integrated with onboard systems that reduce hydrocarbon emissions. Such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for active purge pumps during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

Automotive suppliers are using lighter components for weight reduction to meet the demand for low emissions and improved mileage. Tier-II suppliers are focusing on developing light raw materials through technological advances without compromising on structural strength. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the global automotive components and accessories market, which is the parent market of the global automotive active purge pump market, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Distribution and logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Innovation

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active purge pump market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive active purge pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive active purge pump market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active purge pump market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2025

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.06 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

29.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, Japan, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Dial Manufacturing Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Sauermann Group

  • Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

