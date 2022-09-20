Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market 2026, Growing Demand For Safety Solutions To Drive Automotive Active Seat Headrest Adoption to Boost Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market size is expected to grow by 58.5 million units during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing demand for safety solutions to drive automotive active seat headrest adoption, increased adoption of automotive safety systems by carmakers, and evolution in sensor and microcontroller technology imbibing greater levels of safety and convenience in autos will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market 2022-2026

However, difficulty in fitting custom headrests with factory-fitted non-modular automotive active, crash testing limitations, and consumer-centric limitations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive active seat headrests market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market size

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market trends

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market industry analysis

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market, including some of the vendors such as:

Adient Plc

Deprag Schulz GMBH and Co.

GRAMMER AG

Johnson Controls International Plc

JR Manufacturing

Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active seat headrests market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive active seat headrests market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive active seat headrests market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active seat headrests market vendors

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53% Market growth 2022-2026 58.5 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adient Plc, Deprag Schulz GMBH and Co., GRAMMER AG, Johnson Controls International Plc, JR Manufacturing, Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corp., TS TECH Co. Ltd., and Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

