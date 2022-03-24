Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026 | Use of Automotive Adaptive Lighting such as Adaptive Front Lighting System to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Key Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North Report Highlights:
Market growth 2021-2025: USD 1.52 billion
Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
YoY growth (%): 6.36%
Performing market contribution: the US at 79%
Key consumer countries: US, Canada, and Mexico
Regional Market Analysis
During the forecast period, the US will account for 79 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for automobile adaptive lighting are the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the projection period, the rising adoption of luxury cars will aid the growth of the automotive adaptive lighting market in the United States.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America during the forecast period.
For Additional Information about the regional market:
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation
The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH are few of the key vendors in the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.
The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.
For instance:
HELLA GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes vehicle lighting headlamps, fog lights, auxiliary lamps, work lamps, rear combination lamps, bulbs, led retrofit, daytime running lights, headlamps, and lamp upgrades, optical warning systems, hella value fit.
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes advanced driver assistance systems, convenience specs, sensors, mecha, electrification, power converter, electric energy system, cluster.
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that provides a led headlamp, a led daytime running lamp, a led log lamp, an accessory lamp, led rear combination lamp.
Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.
The use of automotive adaptive lighting:
However, the bad weather conditions causing functional concerns would be a major challenge for the car adaptive lighting market in North America.
To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.
Download our free sample report
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Scope in North America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.36
Regional analysis
North America
Performing market contribution
US at 79%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
HELLA GmbH and Co. KG
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
OSRAM Licht AG
Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Valeo SA
ZKW Group GmbH
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
