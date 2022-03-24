Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026 | Use of Automotive Adaptive Lighting such as Adaptive Front Lighting System to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Key Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 1.52 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% YoY growth (%): 6.36% Performing market contribution: the US at 79% Key consumer countries: US, Canada, and Mexico

Regional Market Analysis

During the forecast period, the US will account for 79 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for automobile adaptive lighting are the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the rising adoption of luxury cars will aid the growth of the automotive adaptive lighting market in the United States.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America during the forecast period.

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH are few of the key vendors in the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes vehicle lighting headlamps, fog lights, auxiliary lamps, work lamps, rear combination lamps, bulbs, led retrofit, daytime running lights, headlamps, and lamp upgrades, optical warning systems, hella value fit.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes advanced driver assistance systems, convenience specs, sensors, mecha, electrification, power converter, electric energy system, cluster.

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that provides a led headlamp, a led daytime running lamp, a led log lamp, an accessory lamp, led rear combination lamp.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.

The use of automotive adaptive lighting:

However, the bad weather conditions causing functional concerns would be a major challenge for the car adaptive lighting market in North America.

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution US at 79% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

