U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,306.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.50
    +71.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.87
    -1.06 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2360
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.95
    +599.66 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.87
    +18.27 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,799.06
    -241.10 (-0.86%)
     

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026 | Use of Automotive Adaptive Lighting such as Adaptive Front Lighting System to Boost Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2025: USD 1.52 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

  3. YoY growth (%): 6.36%

  4. Performing market contribution: the US at 79%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, Canada, and Mexico

Regional Market Analysis

During the forecast period, the US will account for 79 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for automobile adaptive lighting are the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the rising adoption of luxury cars will aid the growth of the automotive adaptive lighting market in the United States.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72653

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH are few of the key vendors in the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes vehicle lighting headlamps, fog lights, auxiliary lamps, work lamps, rear combination lamps, bulbs, led retrofit, daytime running lights, headlamps, and lamp upgrades, optical warning systems, hella value fit.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that includes advanced driver assistance systems, convenience specs, sensors, mecha, electrification, power converter, electric energy system, cluster.

  • KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd: The company offers adaptive lighting that provides a led headlamp, a led daytime running lamp, a led log lamp, an accessory lamp, led rear combination lamp.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America.

  • The use of automotive adaptive lighting:

However, the bad weather conditions causing functional concerns would be a major challenge for the car adaptive lighting market in North America.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.36

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 79%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and ZKW Group GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • OSRAM Licht AG

  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Valeo SA

  • ZKW Group GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market-in-north-america-2022-2026--use-of-automotive-adaptive-lighting-such-as-adaptive-front-lighting-system-to-boost-growth--technavio-301508208.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsCh

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]