Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Demand for Passive Park Assists to Remain Highest | By Technology, Vehicle Type, and Geography

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market growth is the decline in sensor prices. The reduction in the price of displays in the last decade due to wide adoption from the consumer electronics and automotive segments enabled the automotive OEMs to reduce the cost of infotainment systems used in vehicles, which further increased market penetration. Similarly, the continuous decline in the price of sensors such as radars and cameras due to the increase in the application of these sensors in the automotive industry will support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market. For instance, in 2018, global smartphone shipments were about 1.3 billion units. This allowed the camera suppliers to reduce the prices of cameras, which are a vital component for many ADAS technologies. Moreover, radar sensors witnessed a reduction in their prices and are currently priced in the range of USD 50 to USD 200. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get more information on Macro & Micro Economic Factor Analysis, Statistical Tools,
and Trend Projection at Affordable Pricing options. Learn More

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive ADAS aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue-contributing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Adoption of Active ADAS Technologies by OEMs to Challenge the Market Growth

The aftermarket adoption of ADAS is limited to passive systems (due to their cost-effectiveness) that provide just alerts or warnings to drivers. However, automotive OEMs are not limiting their offerings to passive systems as the adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) has been rising in mass-segment vehicles, which created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS. Moreover, lack of trust in ADAS leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS System reliability is being challenged by users, which is impacting the wide adoption of ADAS products in the aftermarket. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends,
opportunities, and threats. Improve your brand, and strategy. Request Sample Report

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market is segmented by technology (passive park assists, FCWS and LDWS, and others), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles). The market share growth by the passive park assists segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the passive park assists segment dominated the global automotive ADAS aftermarket and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the adoption of passive systems owing to the tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for their lower-trim vehicles and older models.

Related Reports Include

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive adaptive lighting market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Automotive Ethernet Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive Ethernet market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.22%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

2.2.1 Inputs:

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics:

2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Technology                         

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Passive park assists

  • FCWS and LDWS

  • Others

Exhibit 09: Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Passive park assists - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: FCWS and LDWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 17: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape                           

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 18: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape                      

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 19: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 20: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

                Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Decline in sensor prices

8.1.2 Priority of automotive safety among customers

8.1.3 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs

8.2.2 Lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS

8.2.3 Growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs

                8.3.2 Development of highly accurate map content for ADAS

8.3.3 Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1     Competitive scenario

9.2     Vendor landscape

Exhibit 34: Vendor Landscape

9.3     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

9.4     Industry risks

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

10.1  Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brandmotion LLC

Exhibit 39: Brandmotion LLC - Overview

Exhibit 40: Brandmotion LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 41: Brandmotion LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 42: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 43: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Garmin Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 54: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Knorr Bremse AG

Exhibit 58: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview

Exhibit 59: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

10.9 Nortek Security and Control LLC

Exhibit 62: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Overview

Exhibit 63: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 65: Valeo SA - Overview

Exhibit 66: Valeo SA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Valeo SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.11 VOXX International Corp.

Exhibit 69: VOXX International Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: VOXX International Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: VOXX International Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: VOXX International Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Wabtec Corp.

Exhibit 73: Wabtec Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Wabtec Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Wabtec Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adas-aftermarket-market-demand-for-passive-park-assists-to-remain-highest--by-technology-vehicle-type-and-geography-301571542.html

SOURCE Technavio

